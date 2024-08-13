Punta Pacifica Realty: Game-Changing Waterfront Development Launches in Panama's Costa del Este

Punta Pacifica Realty Announces Sales in Ipanema at Costa del Este, the First Beachfront Condominium Towers in Panama City Neighborhood Popular With International Buyers

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Punta Pacifica Realty, Panama City's largest sales, rental, and property management firm, today announced the launch of sales in Ipanema at Costa del Este, a two-tower, luxury waterfront development that will offer the first sandy beach in the popular coastal residential neighborhood.

Ipanema at Costa del Este, Panama

Welcome to Ipanema at Costa del Este, the ultimate destination for luxury waterfront condos in Panama City. This unique residential development offers a harmonious blend of modern architecture, resort-style amenities and an unbeatable location.

Ipanema is the first Costa del Este project from famed Panama developer Grupo Los Pueblos (GLP), the developer behind Ocean Reef islands and many of Panama's most iconic projects. The two towers, with a distinctive frigate-sail design, are in the gated Costa del Mar community, offering a secure and active environment with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping, and schools.

Strategically located 15 minutes from Tocumen International Airport and downtown Panama City, Costa del Este is a popular destination for executives of the dozens of multinational companies headquartered in the area.

Ipanema at Costa del Este will be the only project in Costa del Este directly on the waterfront with unobstructed views of the ocean and the city. The white-sand beach, the only stretch of sand in Costa del Este, will connect to a landscaped park, creating an oasis on the edge of the exclusive waterfront community.

"Ipanema in Costa del Este will be the first project to take full advantage of the beauty of the area," says PPR CEO Duncan McGowan. "International buyers familiar with Hong Kong, Miami, and Dubai will be amazed at the price points and amenities available for prime oceanfront condos in iconic development."

The resort-style development offers a diverse range of high-end residences and amenities designed to cater to a wide range of buyers. The complex will include a 50-meter Olympic-length lap pool, jogging tracks, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art gym, a sports bar, a cinema, fire pits, a kid's pool, and a teen lounge.

Ipanema at Costa del Este's distinctive design, created by Mallol Architects, was developed around wellness, social engagement, and connections to the waterfront. Each apartment supports a modern, open-air lifestyle with broad balconies and unobstructed blue-water views.

"Ipanema at Costa del Este is the first project in Costa del Este to put it all together," says PPR Managing Director Jeff Barton. "No other development will be able to offer a sand beach, unobstructed views, and this level of luxury in the gated Costa del Mar community."

PPR is offering special introductory pricing in the pre-construction for Ipanema at Costa del Este.

To sign up for a free webinar on the project, register here.

Additional information:

Ipanema at Costa del Este Official Video

Video: Costa Del Este in Panama & Everything You Need to Know

Ipanema Spanish Site

Contact Information

Duncan McGowan

President of Punta Pacifica Realty

sales@puntapacificarealty.com

+1-786-528-3080

