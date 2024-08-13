Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Vertiqal Studios (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0), owners of the largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media in the U.S. and Canada, has signed a strategic representation agreement with 6ixbuzztv, the Toronto-based media company behind cutting-edge Canadian entertainment.

Vertiqal Studios and 6ixbuzztv, two of the largest distributors of entertainment for Gen Z and young Millennials in Canada, are aiming to jointly become the leaders of all things culture in the Canadian marketplace. Through this joint venture, 6ixbuzztv will team with Vertiqal Studios to develop original content series, brand campaigns and experiential activations.

"Partnering with 6ixbuzztv represents a significant opportunity for Vertiqal Studios to enhance our presence in the Canadian market," said Vertiqal Studios CEO Jon Dwyer. "Their innovative approach to entertainment and deep understanding of Canadian culture will complement our content creation and distribution expertise, enabling us to deliver high-impact campaigns and activations for audiences and brands alike."

"Partnering with Vertiqal Studios marks an exciting new chapter for 6ixbuzztv. We're eager to leverage our platform and deep connection with the Canadian community to amplify the innovative content that Vertiqal is known for," said the leadership team at 6ixbuzztv. "With their unparalleled expertise in crafting dynamic, vertical social media content that resonates with today's digital audience, we're confident that together, we're going to create something that not only captures the spirit of Toronto, but also sets a new standard for harnessing culture."

Over its seven-year journey, 6ixbuzztv has evolved into a Canadian media powerhouse, renowned for its cultural, news, and entertainment coverage with a primary focus on Toronto. By forging strategic partnerships, producing original content, exploring music ventures, supporting non-profit initiatives, and acquiring social channels, we are expanding across North America. Our ambition is to redefine Canada's media landscape and surpass long-standing industry giants.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading social collective behind the largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media in the U.S. and Canada. We generate over two billion monthly video views across 138 owned and operated channels, producing and distributing organic content to an audience of over 52 million unique followers and subscribers. Our video-production studio specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos with a daily output of 100+ videos across its myriad social channels.

Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content, positions Vertiqal Studios as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms. Originally launched in May 2019, as Gamelancer Media Corp., the company rebranded to Vertiqal Studios in 2023. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/

About 6ixbuzztv

