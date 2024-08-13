Researchers have created a novel model that can help developers asses corn growth in agrivoltaic facilities. They also proposed to use spatiotemporal shadow distribution (SSD) to optimize crop yield and power production. A research group led by scientists from Purdue University has created a novel model for assessing the growth of corn in agrivoltaic facilities and has proposed to use a spatiotemporal shadow distribution (SSD) model to optimize crop yield and power production. The new method is based on the agricultural production systems simulator (APSIM) plant model, which is based on finer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...