A German research team has compared the economic performance of an offgrid PV-electrolyser-fuel cell system with that of a standalone solar-plus-storage counterpart in a building in Niger. Its analysis showed that decentralized PV-driven hydrogen could achieve considerable lower levelized cost of energy and levelized cost of storage than the PV-battery system, with these values reaching €0. 12 ($13. 1)/kWh and €0. 35/kWh, respectively. A group of researchers at the University of Applied Sciences in Germany has investigated how PV-electrolyzer-fuel cell systems could replace solar-plus-storage ...

