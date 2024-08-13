oneZero Financial Systems: For the third consecutive year, oneZero makes the Inc. 5000 of America's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. has announced that oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, has reached the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the third consecutive year that oneZero has made the prestigious ranking.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero commented: "Jesse and I are incredibly thrilled and humbled that the firm we started 15 years ago has reached the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to providing client-focused, market-neutral, robust and scalable capital markets technology solutions. We remain committed to listening to our clients and partners, and we will continue to innovate to meet their evolving needs. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this exciting journey."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009 to serve the multi-asset trading community. Starting with foreign exchange, the founders of oneZero brought their technological background to the business, developing and executing technology that could scale with the growth of the FX market. Today, oneZero works with hundreds of brokers, banks and buy side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. They rely on oneZero to provide multi-asset class enterprise trading technology that allows them to provide better services to their customers.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.onezero.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

