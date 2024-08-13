Vytalize Health Named Fastest-Growing Private Company in America by Inc. Magazine

Company Ranks No. 1 on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 Across All Industries After Achieving $1.5 Billion in Revenue for 2023 and a Remarkable Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 90,778%

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced it ranked No. 1 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The company achieved the top ranking with a remarkable $1.5 billion in revenue for 2023 and a three-year revenue growth of 90,778 percent.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be named the fastest-growing private company in America by Inc.," said Faris Ghawi, CEO and co-founder of Vytalize Health. "Our journey has always been about supporting physicians so they can provide the highest-quality care possible to patients. This recognition further motivates us to continue our mission to transform lives by advancing value-based care."

Vytalize Health is building an impressive track record, emerging as a leading accountable care organization (ACO) that sets the bar for quality and efficiency. To date, the organization has raised more than $200 million in funding from some of the country's top healthcare investors.

Earlier this year, Vytalize Health was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. In addition, the company was named to Forbes' 2024 List of America's Best Startup Employers. These distinctions underscore the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment while delivering innovation in a complex healthcare system.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including a profile on Vytalize Health and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

All 5,000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

More About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of Dec. 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Buder Shapiro

(216) 337-0461

matt@vytalizehealth.com

Contact Information

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

matt@vytalizehealth.com

+12163370461

SOURCE: Vytalize Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.