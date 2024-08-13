Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full-year Results

Record Revenues of Over $1 Billion for Fiscal 2024, up 16% Year-over-Year

Record Operating Income of $146.0 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $172.2 Million for Fiscal 2024(1)

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2024.

The fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was highlighted by the New York Knicks (the "Knicks") and New York Rangers (the "Rangers") both qualifying for the playoffs, culminating with the Knicks advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Rangers advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Fiscal fourth quarter results reflected strong demand from fans and partners, as well as the positive impact of a combined four more Knicks and Rangers regular season home games at the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden") and a combined seven more playoff home games, both as compared to the prior year period.

For fiscal 2024, the Company reported revenues of $1.03 billion, an increase of $139.7 million, or 16%, as compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company had operating income of $146.0 million, an increase of $60.9 million, or 71%, and adjusted operating income of $172.2 million, an increase of $57.2 million, or 50%, both as compared to the prior year.(1)

For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, the Company reported revenues of $227.3 million, an increase of $100.3 million, or 79%, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company had operating income of $52.3 million and adjusted operating income of $56.5 million, as compared to an operating loss of $12.2 million and an adjusted operating loss of $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.(1)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "Our Company delivered record financial results in fiscal 2024, driven by robust demand for the Knicks and the Rangers, as both teams had successful regular seasons which led to playoff runs. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the strength of our professional sports franchises and believe we are well positioned to generate long-term shareholder value."

Results from Operations

Results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:





Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended











June 30,

Change

June 30,

Change $ millions

2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% Revenues

$ 227.3

$ 126.9

$ 100.3

79 %

$ 1,027.1

$ 887.4

$ 139.7

16 % Operating income (loss)

$ 52.3

$ (12.2)

$ 64.5

NM

$ 146.0

$ 85.2

$ 60.9

71 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$ 56.5

$ (7.8)

$ 64.3

NM

$ 172.2

$ 115.0

$ 57.2

50 %



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are considered not meaningful.



(1) See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended this definition so that the non-cash portion of operating lease costs (which was $2,417 and $24,850 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $1,439 and $26,096 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively) related to the Company's arena license agreements with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") is no longer excluded in all periods presented.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations for the Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter

For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, the Company generated revenues of $227.3 million, an increase of $100.3 million, or 79%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher playoff-related revenues, regular season ticket-related revenues, suite revenues, sponsorship and signage revenues, and revenues from league distributions. During the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, the Rangers and the Knicks played a combined four more regular season games and seven more playoff games at The Garden, both as compared to the prior year quarter.

Playoff-related revenues increased $71.8 million, primarily due to the Rangers and the Knicks playing additional playoff games at The Garden in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, as well as higher average per-game revenues in the current year period.

Regular season ticket-related revenues increased $14.4 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Rangers and the Knicks playing more regular season home games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and, to a lesser extent, higher average per-game revenue.

Suite revenues increased $5.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Rangers and the Knicks playing more regular season home games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and, to a lesser extent, higher net sales of suite products, including revenue related to new premium hospitality offerings which were made available at the start of the 2023-24 seasons.

Sponsorship and signage revenues increased $3.5 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Rangers and the Knicks playing more regular season games at The Garden during the current year period.

Revenues from league distributions increased $3.2 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to a non-recurring territorial fee from the NHL in the current year period, partially offset by the timing of recognition of certain other league distributions in the prior year period.

Direct operating expenses of $107.7 million increased $27.4 million, or 34%, as compared to the prior year period. Playoff-related expenses increased $27.6 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to additional home playoff games. Other team operating expenses increased $6.1 million and arena operating lease costs increased $2.8 million, both as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Rangers and the Knicks playing more regular season games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $6.0 million decrease in net provisions for certain team personnel transactions as compared to the prior year period. In addition, net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding the playoffs) and NBA luxury tax decreased $4.2 million as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $66.4 million increased $8.5 million, or 15%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase primarily reflects higher playoff-related expenses of $2.7 million, higher employee compensation and related benefits of $2.7 million and higher operating lease costs of $2.3 million.

Operating income of $52.3 million increased $64.5 million and adjusted operating income of $56.5 million increased $64.3 million, both as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded in the calculation of adjusted operating income (loss) in all periods presented.

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iii) restructuring charges or credits, (iv) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses, (v) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (vi) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. In addition, we believe that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Miscellaneous income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this earnings release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates, and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues

$ 227,251

$ 126,920

$ 1,027,149

$ 887,447 Direct operating expenses

107,743

80,377

616,514

548,811 Selling, general and administrative expenses

66,413

57,866

261,433

249,885 Depreciation and amortization

792

874

3,164

3,577 Operating income (loss)

52,303

(12,197)

146,038

85,174 Other income (expense):















Interest income

1,238

765

2,787

2,392 Interest expense

(6,320)

(6,489)

(27,589)

(22,884) Miscellaneous (expense) income, net

(4,491)

5,696

(15,568)

25,239 Income (loss) before income taxes

42,730

(12,225)

105,668

89,921 Income tax (expense) benefit

(17,239)

2,731

(46,897)

(44,293) Net income (loss)

25,491

(9,494)

58,771

45,628 Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

-

(237)

-

(2,165) Net income (loss) attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 25,491

$ (9,257)

$ 58,771

$ 47,793

















Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 1.06

$ (0.39)

$ 2.45

$ 1.90 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 1.06

$ (0.39)

$ 2.44

$ 1.89

















Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

24,030

23,961

24,011

24,090 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

24,156

23,961

24,096

24,194

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods. Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units, performance stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units, performance stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods. Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating income (loss)

$ 52,303

$ (12,197)

$ 146,038

$ 85,174 Depreciation and amortization

792

874

3,164

3,577 Share-based compensation

3,222

3,144

21,291

25,203 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

193

377

1,749

1,091 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)

$ 56,510

$ (7,802)

$ 172,242

$ 115,045

____________________ (1) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease costs is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Operating expense includes operating lease costs of (i) $4,159 and $42,769 of expense paid in cash for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024, respectively and $2,290 and $41,524 of expense paid in cash for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash expense of $2,417 and $24,850 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $1,439 and $26,096 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





June 30,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 89,136

$ 40,398 Restricted cash

5,771

61 Accounts receivable, net

33,781

40,139 Net related party receivables

32,255

15,969 Prepaid expenses

30,956

24,768 Other current assets

25,043

27,898 Total current assets

216,942

149,233 Property and equipment, net

28,541

30,501 Right-of-use lease assets

694,566

715,283 Indefinite-lived intangible assets

103,644

103,644 Goodwill

226,523

226,523 Investments

62,543

67,374 Other assets

13,533

22,459 Total assets

$ 1,346,292

$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





June 30,



2024

2023 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 9,900

$ 9,093 Net related party payables

6,718

5,842 Debt

30,000

30,000 Accrued liabilities:







Employee related costs

133,930

144,310 League-related accruals

120,876

106,926 Other accrued liabilities

21,613

17,561 Operating lease liabilities, current

50,267

49,745 Deferred revenue

148,678

157,051 Total current liabilities

521,982

520,528 Long-term debt

275,000

295,000 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

749,952

746,437 Defined benefit obligations

4,103

4,526 Other employee related costs

43,493

49,070 Deferred tax liabilities, net

16,925

24,024 Deferred revenue, noncurrent

1,147

12,666 Total liabilities

1,612,602

1,652,251 Commitments and contingencies







Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:







Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,423 and 19,364 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

204

204 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2023

45

45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2023

-

- Additional paid-in capital

19,079

16,846 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,025 and 1,084 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

(169,547)

(179,410) Accumulated deficit

(115,139)

(173,910) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(952)

(1,009) Total equity

(266,310)

(337,234) Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,346,292

$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



June 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 92,131

$ 152,473 Net cash used in investing activities

(8,898)

(17,759) Net cash used in financing activities

(28,785)

(185,273) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

54,448

(50,559) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from beginning of period

40,459

91,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 94,907

$ 40,459

