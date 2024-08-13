HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ("Verde" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VGAS), a renewable energy company focused on the development of commercial production facilities to convert syngas derived from diverse feedstocks into gasoline, today reported second quarter 2024 GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.14). The second quarter 2024 consolidated net loss was $2.8 million, of which $0.9 million was attributable to Verde. The second quarter net loss consists primarily of ongoing general and administrative and research and development expenses related to the Company's continuing focus on development of its first commercial facility based on Verde's proprietary STG+® technology which is designed to produce gasoline utilizing either stranded natural gas or waste feedstocks. The Company ended the second quarter with $23.2 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Business Update Highlights Through August 13, 2024

Verde selected Chemex Global as its FEED services partner for the Cottonmouth Ventures Permian Basin project. As announced in June 2024, Chemex Global was selected to spearhead the front-end engineering and design for the proposed development, construction, and operation of a natural gas-to-gasoline facility in the Permian Basin. With the selection of Chemex Global, FEED work has commenced and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Verde is in preliminary discussions with various potential offtake parties with respect to carbon credits and gasoline. Verde is in preliminary discussions with various parties with respect to potential offtake arrangements for the purchase of D3 RINs and LCFS credits as well as gasoline that may be produced in any future project. The goal of any such potential arrangements, if finalized and entered into, would be to help manage price risk associated with these credits and the gasoline as well as to possibly support expected project finance requirements.

"Kicking off work with our FEED services partner, Chemex Global, on the Cottonmouth project was an important step forward in pursuing our first commercial scale facility for producing gasoline from waste natural gas in the Permian Basin," said Verde CEO Ernest Miller. "We continue to work with Cottonmouth on this proposed project, with the goal to help Diamondback Energy reduce flaring and overall environmental impact from its Permian operations."

VERDE CLEAN FUELS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 General and administrative expenses $ 2,988,774 $ 2,457,882 $ 5,778,150 $ 6,723,522 Contingent consideration - - - (1,299,000 ) Research and development expenses 173,020 85,812 258,855 168,474 Total operating loss 3,161,794 2,543,694 6,037,005 5,592,996 Other (income) (316,208 ) (94,887 ) (662,336 ) (94,887 ) Interest expense - 101,443 - 169,268 Loss before income taxes (2,845,586 ) (2,550,250 ) (5,374,669 ) (5,667,377 ) Income tax (benefit) (13,866 ) - (13,866 ) - Net loss $ (2,831,720 ) $ (2,550,250 ) $ (5,360,803 ) $ (5,667,377 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (1,928,013 ) $ (1,801,103 ) $ (3,684,725 ) $ (4,343,770 ) Net loss attributable to Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. $ (903,707 ) $ (749,147 ) $ (1,676,078 ) $ (1,323,607 ) Earnings per share Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 6,297,162 6,130,487 6,235,439 6,127,383 Loss per Share of Class A common stock $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.22 )

VERDE CLEAN FUELS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,209,901 $ 28,779,177 Accounts receivable - other 644,194 - Restricted cash 100,000 100,000 Prepaid expenses 1,012,989 373,324 Total current assets 24,967,084 29,252,501 Non-current assets: Security deposits 160,669 160,669 Property, plant and equipment, net 405,311 62,505 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 377,362 524,813 Intellectual patented technology 1,925,151 1,925,151 Total non-current assets 2,868,493 2,673,138 Total assets $ 27,835,577 $ 31,925,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 211,986 $ 184,343 Accrued liabilities 2,816,869 1,976,812 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 287,289 297,380 Other current liabilities 24,977 - Total current liabilities 3,341,121 2,458,535 Non-current liabilities: Promissory note - related party - 409,612 Operating lease liabilities 108,989 232,162 Total non-current liabilities 108,989 641,774 Total liabilities 3,450,110 3,100,309 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 9,549,621 and 9,387,836 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 955 939 Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,250 2,250 Additional paid in capital 36,050,663 35,014,836 Accumulated deficit (25,598,808 ) (23,922,730 ) Noncontrolling interest 13,930,407 17,730,035 Total stockholders' equity 24,385,467 28,825,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,835,577 $ 31,925,639

About Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on the development of commercial production plants to convert syngas, derived from diverse feedstocks including biomass or stranded or flared natural gas, into gasoline through its innovative and proprietary liquid fuels technology, the STG+® process. Through its STG+® process, Verde converts syngas into fully finished fuels that require no additional refining, such as Reformulated Blend-stock for Oxygenate Blending ("RBOB") gasoline. To learn more, please visit www.verdecleanfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding Verde's expectations and any future financial performance, as well as Verde's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "plans," "goal," "project," "preliminary discussions," "designed," "potential," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Verde management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Verde disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Verde cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Verde. These risks include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of a particular transaction; the risks related to the growth of Verde's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the ability of Verde to obtain financing in connection with a particular transaction or in the future; and the effects of competition on Verde's future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Verde presently do not know or that Verde currently believe are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Verde's expectations and projections can be found in Verde's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Verde's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey (ICR)

verdeIR@icrinc.com