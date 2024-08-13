India installed about 9. 6 GW of utility-scale solar, 1. 8 GW of rooftop PV, and 688 MW of off-grid capacity in the first half of 2024, or roughly 12. 1 GW in total, according to a new report by JMK Research. From pv magazine India JMK Research & Analytics said in a recently published report that India installed about 12,156 MW of new solar capacity and 1,920 MW of wind capacity between January and June 2024. This marks a 78. 9% increase for solar installations and 2. 3% for wind installations compared to the same period in 2023. Total solar and wind capacity additions in the first half of 2024 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...