Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the results of the first four holes totaling over 6,174 meters (m) of the planned 10,000-meter 2024 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The Company plans to successfully complete the Program within the northeastern part of the Goldstorm Deposit by the end of the month.

The first four drill-holes reported in this release specifically targeted the Supercell-One Zone (SC-1) which was identified earlier this year as representing a significant potential economic target within and expanding beyond the CS-600 Domain (see press releases dated February 1 and May 9, 2024). The results from the recent drilling strongly confirm this new discovery, characterizing a high-grade gold system that falls within an area that currently measures up to 800 m in length by 400 m in depth, with three sub-parallel structures that remain open in all directions and to depth.

SC-1 Drilling Highlights (2024):

Hole GS-24-181 intersected 3 separate high-grade intervals of the Supercell System

SC-1A; 9.02 g/t AuEQ over 2.00 m (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu); and

SC-1B; 11.05 g/t AuEQ over 3.00 m (8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu); and

SC-1C; 5.31 g/t AuEQ over 6.00 m (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu)

Hole GS-24-183-W1 intersected 3 separate high-grade intervals of the Supercell System:

SC-1A; 6.76 g/t AuEQ over 6.00m (6.44 g/t Au, 26.62 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu) ; and

SC-1B; 13.89 g/t AuEQ over 6.30m (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu); and

SC-1C; 5.12 g/t AuEQ over 9.00m (5.08 g/t Au, 1.24 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)

Hole GS-24-184 intersected the original Supercell-One, discovered in 2022, and now labelled as SC-1C:

SC-1C; 8.09 g/t AuEQ over 6.15m (5.44 g/t Au, 63.77 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu) within a wider structure of 3.54 g/t AuEQ over 19.65m (1.96 g/t Au, 39.05 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu)

Previous 2022 and 2023 drill results from Supercell-One that returned high-grade gold within SC-1C:

GS-23-176-W1:

SC-1C; 15.64 g/t AuEQ over 15.00 m (14.89 g/t Au, 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60% Cu)

GS-22-134:

SC-1C; 9.96 g/t AuEQ over 25.50 m (9.66 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu); including 20.86 g/t AuEQ over 4.50 m (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu)

GS-23-179:

SC-1C; 10.07 g/t AuEQ over 12.00 m (9.78 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to announce the discovery of numerous sub-parallel high-grade gold composite lode systems. These quartz-breccia hydrothermal structures may be related to the original Supercell-One complex (SC-1C). We now believe that at least three limbs of similarly mineralized structures make-up the Supercell-One system, labelled SC-1A, SC-1B and SC-1C. Our first drill hole of the year, GS-24-181 intersected visible native gold in the uppermost limb (SC-1A) that appears to be sub-parallel to our original Supercell-One structure (SC-1C). This uppermost structure returned 2.00 m of 9.02 g/t AuEQ (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu). SC-1A is also sub-parallel to a second deeper breccia intercept in the same drill hole that contained 3.00 m grading 11.05 g/t AuEQ (8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu), labelled as SC-1B. The third intercept of the Supercell complex within GS-24-181 contained 6.00 m grading 5.31 g/t AuEQ (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu) within SC-1C. The original discovery of the Supercell-One complex (SC-1C) was from drill hole GS-22-134, which demonstrated 17 fine grains of visible gold over 4.5 m that averaged 20.86 g/t AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu). The significance of this discovery was not realized until 2023 when drill holes GS-23-176-W1 and GS-23-179 intersected the same structure. Based on these three intercepts, the priority of the 2024 drilling program shifted to expanding the size of the Supercell-One complex. There are numerous structural similarities between our Supercell-One system and that of the Valley of the Kings Deposit, owned and operated by Newmont Corporation, at the Brucejack Mine to the immediate south of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Equally impressive, a second drill hole, GS-24-183-W1, also intersected high-grade gold and silver values in three, sub-parallel, hydrothermal, quartz-stringer stockwork limbs. SC-1B had the best grades of 13.89 g/t AuEQ over 6.30 m (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu). This was a unique intercept due to the strength of the silver and copper mineralization. This may represent a semi-massive sulphide component, or pulse, to the Supercell-One system. We have witnessed this association in the earlier years of exploration of the Goldstorm Deposit within similar structures. We are now examining historical intercepts that contain gold values of greater than 4.0 g/t gold to assess the potential that these Supercell structures may be originating from within the CS-600 Domain and extending outwards from that Domain as a late-stage event. Our latest interpretation is that the Supercell-One system is a set of sub-parallel composite-lode breccia stockworks that trend obliquely to the Goldstorm Deposit rather than simply a singular parallel breccia system that occurs adjacent to the upper contact of the CS-600 Domain, as previously thought. An enormous amount of economic potential exists for expanding the size of the known three Supercell structures, as well as the possible discovery of additional gold-silver-copper structures within the Goldstorm Deposit and peripheral to it. Among our highest priorities is the outlining of two to three million ounces of high-grade gold within the Supercell-One complex; this would be a major pivotal point for the Treaty Creek Project.

Additionally important has been the expansion, and conversion to Indicated category, of the higher AuEq grades within the Inferred category of CS-600 and DS5 Domains, which stands at 6.03 million ounces of 1.25 g/t AuEq. The step-out drilling in 2024 has been very successful in continued expansion of both of these domains, with impressive results from GS-24-184 including 147.75 m grading 1.17 g/t AuEQ (0.71 g/t Au, 17.03 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu) from the CS-600 Domain and 227.00 m of 1.22 g/t AuEQ (1.17 g/t Au, 3.19 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) from the DS5 Domain. Drilling continues at a very fast pace at Treaty Creek and we look forward to providing more updates on the results as they become available."

Drilling Discussion

Section A

GS-24-181 : This hole was drilled to step out 150 m from previously drilled SC-1 mineralization, as well as infilling CS-600 mineralization at depth. The hole intersected visible gold within an interval of 2.00 m grading 9.02 g/t AuEQ (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu), as well as 3.00 m grading 11.05 g/t AuEQ (8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu) as part of a network of subparallel brecciated SC-1 complex structures. The hole intersected a CS-600 intercept of 270.00 m grading 0.95 AuEQ (0.61 g/t Au, 2.28 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu) . The upper portions of this CS-600 intercept contained an additional SC-1 sub-structure of 6.00 m grading 5.31 g/t AuEQ (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu).

GS-24-183-W1: This hole successfully intersected similar SC-1 structures along trend, 200-300m down dip of GS-24-181 including 6.00 m grading 6.76 g/t AuEQ (6.44 g/t Au, 26.62 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu) and 6.30 m grading 13.89 g/t AuEQ (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu). Additionally, a third SC-1 intercept occurs slightly up-dip of the CS-600 Domain with 9.00 m grading 5.12 g/t AuEQ (5.08 g/t Au, 1.24 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu), followed by a CS-600 intercept of 90 m grading 0.81 g/t AuEQ (0.58 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu).

Section B

GS-24-182 : This hole was drilled to increase the drilling density in the CS-600 and DS5 Domains where the current Mineral Resource Estimate is categorized as Inferred mineral resources. The hole intersected mineralization associated with the CS-600 Domain that consisted of 276.00 m grading 0.73 g/t AuEQ (0.31 g/t Au, 10.07 g/t Ag and 0.25% Cu) and DS5 Domain mineralization of 34.50 m of 1.06 g/t AuEQ (1.00 g/t Au, 3.45 g/t Ag and 0.02 % Cu).

GS-24-184: This hole was targeted to achieve a 150 m eastward step out to the CS-600 Domain and a 200 m eastward step out on the DS-5 Domain. The upper contact of the CS-600 Domain contained an enriched portion interpreted as an additional SC-1 intercept of 6.15 m of 8.09 g/t AuEQ (5.44 g/t Au, 63.77 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu) within a wider structure of 19.65 m grading 3.54 g/t AuEQ (1.96 g/t Au, 39.05 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu), contributing to a complete CS-600 intercept of 147.75 m grading 1.17 g/t AuEQ (0.71 g/t Au, 17.03 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu). An underlying DS5 Domain interval of 227.00 m of 1.22 g/t AuEQ (1.17 g/t Au, 3.19 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) contained an enriched portion of 12.00 m grading 4.20 g/t AuEQ (4.13 g/t Au, 3.46 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu).

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release August 13, 2024

Section Hole Zone

From To Interval Au Ag Cu AuEQ (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) A GS-24-181 SC-1A

810.00 812.00 2.00 8.97 3.73 0.01 9.02 SC-1B

886.50 889.50 3.00 8.28 126.50 1.21 11.05 CS 600

1089.00 1282.50 193.50 0.65 2.05 0.30 1.04

including 1089.00 1122.00 33.00 1.38 3.01 0.50 2.03 SC-1C and inc. 1095.00 1101.00 6.00 5.02 3.32 0.21 5.31 CS 600 including 1218.00 1252.50 34.50 1.31 2.78 0.37 1.80 GS-24-183-W1* SC-1A

258.00 330.00 72.00 1.13 3.82 0.01 1.19

including 283.50 289.50 6.00 6.44 26.62 0.04 6.76 SC-1B

423.60 429.90 6.30 4.25 224.59 5.96 13.89 SC-1C

609.00 618.00 9.00 5.08 1.24 0.02 5.12 CS 600

712.50 802.50 90.00 0.58 3.48 0.15 0.81

including 751.50 778.50 27.00 0.87 6.85 0.21 1.20 B GS-24-182 CS600

865.50 1141.50 276.00 0.31 10.07 0.25 0.73

including 865.50 1035.00 169.50 0.12 3.50 0.35 0.58

including 1026.00 1141.50 115.50 0.60 21.72 0.14 1.00 DS5

1299.00 1333.50 34.50 1.00 3.45 0.02 1.06 GS-24-184 CS600

934.60 1082.35 147.75 0.71 17.03 0.24 1.17

including 953.85 973.50 19.65 1.96 39.05 0.96 3.54 SC-1C and inc. 953.85 960.00 6.15 5.44 63.77 1.62 8.09 DS5

1162.00 1389.00 227.00 1.17 3.19 0.01 1.22

including 1215.00 1227.00 12.00 4.13 3.46 0.03 4.20 Drillhole GS-24-183 was terminated early due to unfavorable deviation and restarted at a depth of 744 m as GS-24-183-W1 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals. The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 13, 2024

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) A GS-24-181 428982 6274265 1462 217 -82 1479.00 GS-24-183* 428982 6274265 1462 255 -75 990.00 GS-24-183-W1 428799.20 6274250.10 741.04 262.81 -75.37 939.00 B GS-24-182 429306 6274219 1373 208 -63 1356.00 GS-24-184 429306 6274219 1373 215 -71 1410.00 Drillhole GS-24-183 was terminated early due to unfavorable deviation and restarted at a depth of 744 m as GS-24-183-W1

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

