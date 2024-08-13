Innovia Co-Op Welcomes New Preferred Vendor Partner: Roof Maxx

Innovia Co-op Enhances Member Benefits with Eco-Friendly Roofing Solutions from Roof Maxx

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Innovia Co-op is thrilled to announce the addition of Roof Maxx as our new preferred vendor partner. Roof Maxx is renowned for its innovative roof rejuvenation services, which extend the life of asphalt shingles through an eco-friendly, cost-effective treatment.

Roof Maxx's cutting-edge technology restores the flexibility and waterproofing protection of aging roofs, providing a sustainable alternative to costly roof replacements. This service not only saves homeowners money but also significantly reduces environmental impact by decreasing the number of roofs sent to landfills.

"We are excited to partner with Roof Maxx," said Nick Zuccala, Director at Innovia Co-op. "It is very important to us to provide our members and their communities with access to cutting-edge products and services to help them thrive. Roof Maxx provides Innovia communities with another approach to effectively maintaining their assets and allocating their financial resources. Doing so in a sustainable way is the icing on the cake."

With Roof Maxx now part of the Innovia Co-op family, our members have access to top-tier roof rejuvenation services, enhancing the longevity and durability of the homes in their communities. Members also have access to a community association management industry veteran David Levy, PCAM serving as Roof Maxx national account manager to support the growing Innovia portfolio.

For more information about Roof Maxx and the services they provide, visit https://roofmaxx.com/ or contact David Levy, dlevy@roofmaxx.com, 508-294-9460.

Innovia Co-op is dedicated to providing our members with access to quality services and products through trusted vendor partnerships. Our goal is to enhance the value and satisfaction of our member community.

