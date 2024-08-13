Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits Earns Two Gold Medals for Absinthe Verte and Absinthe Bleue in New Orleans 2024 Spirits Competition

Absinthia Absinthe Verte Wins Gold for the Second Consecutive Year, While Absinthia Absinthe Bleue Secures Its First Gold at the New Orleans 2024 Spirits Competition

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits is proud to announce its outstanding achievement at the prestigious New Orleans 2024 Spirits Competition, where their Absinthe Verte and Absinthe Bleue were both awarded gold medals for excellence.

Absinthia Absinthe Verte, a classic green Absinthe handcrafted with premium ingredients and a meticulous distillation process, impressed the judges for the second year in a row with its complex flavor profile and traditional approach. The gold medal win solidifies Absinthia's reputation as a top producer of authentic Absinthe in the spirits industry.

Absinthia Absinthe Bleue, known for its distinctive blue hue and unique botanical blend with butterfly pea flower, also captured the judges' attention with its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The gold medal recognition further highlights Absinthia's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating exceptional spirits that stand out in a competitive market. This Absinthe was the first US spirit to include butterfly pea flower after Founder & CEO, Absinthia Vermut, worked with the FDA for nearly three years to change the ruling on the use of the ingredient in domestic spirits.

Founder and Master Distiller Absinthia expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to have our Absinthe Verte and Absinthe Bleue recognized with gold medals at the New Orleans 2024 Spirits Competition. These awards are a testament to our dedication to producing high-quality, authentic Absinthe that delights connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. New Orleans is an amazing city, rich in history and culture, and we are proud to contribute to its vibrant spirit scene with our award-winning Absinthes. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue crafting exceptional spirits that honor the tradition of Absinthe while embracing our own innovative techniques and creativity."

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits continues to set the standard for premium Absinthe, drawing inspiration from tradition while embracing innovation to create spirits that captivate the senses and elevate the drinking experience.

For more information about Absinthia's Bottled Spirits and their award-winning absinthes, visit www.absinthia.com.

Media Contact:

Athea Merredyth PR Manager, Absinthia's Bottled Spirits

athea@absinthia.com

SOURCE: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com