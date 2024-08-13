Ritani Debuts the Puff Collection

Chic, modern and versatile, The Puff Collection features a fresh mix of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings set in white and yellow gold.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Ritani.com, a leading online jewelry brand known for its robust selection of natural and lab-grown diamond engagement rings and bridal jewelry, New York-based craftsmanship, and transparent pricing, continues to venture into the fine fashion jewelry space with the launch of the The Puff Collection. Looks include a range of bold styles with geometric twists, and classic designs like gold hoops and understated rings are reimagined with different shapes and textures, each guaranteed to level-up any look.

Ritani 14kt Gold Horizontal Fluted Polished Ring

The jewelry ranges from $195-$2,525, with higher priced designs featuring natural diamond accents.

"The Puff Collection is my favorite assortment of jewels that we've launched recently," said Ria Papasifakis, Ritani's Chief Operating Officer. "The pieces take simple designs a step-further, yet still maintain a practical versatility. It's true that jewelry is a powerful form of self-expression, which is why we are inspired to add beautiful pieces like these to our inventory."

The Puff Collection is available exclusively on Ritani.com, where customers can explore the full range of designs and enjoy an easy, seamless shopping experience. As always, Ritani.com offers complimentary shipping over $500, a lifetime warranty, and exceptional customer service to ensure complete satisfaction with every purchase.

14kt Gold 0.24 CTW Diamond Twisted Dome Ring - $1,715.00

14kt Gold Puff Tapered Squared Off Hoop Earrings - $765.00

14k Yellow Gold Oval Rolo Heart Charm Bracelet - $2,525.00

To view the complete collection, click here.

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information: To request more information or to request product samples, contact Taylor Kelly, Senior Director of Communications at Ritani, via email at taylork@ritani.com.

