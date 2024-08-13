Forza X1, Inc. Suspends Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call Due to Announcement of Merger Agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Investors Encouraged to Attend Twin Vee's Earnings Call on August 14 at 4:00 pm EDT

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats stated today that, in light of the Merger Agreement between Forza and Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) that was announced yesterday afternoon via 8-K, its conference call and audio webcast originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) will no longer be taking place.

Investors and interested participants are instead encouraged to attend Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13747918

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.



The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc. is a recreational boat builder focused on the creation, implementation and sale of electric boats. For more information, please visit www.forzax1.com

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@forzax1.com

SOURCE: Forza X1, Inc.

