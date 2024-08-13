GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Zoned, a GameSquare Company and 5-Hour ENERGY Partners to Host First-Ever Fortnite Streamer Community Competition

Fans have the chance to represent their favorite streamer in Flavor Wars and win a $10,000 cash prize

Zoned, a GameSquare (Nasdaq:GAME) company and 5-hour ENERGY® partner to host Flavor Wars, a streamer community competition, to celebrate Fortnite's 230 million monthly active players and its cultural phenomenon status. This pinnacle move in mainstream gaming culture gives fans the opportunity to level up their skills and represent their favorite streamer to battle it out for a $10,000 cash prize and bragging rights as the ultimate gaming fanbase.

Since gaming audiences prefer interactive and native ways of brand engagement over traditional ads, this new experience engages gamers in an innovative way that intersects one of the most popular digital game with the number one selling energy shot in the United States. 5-hour ENERGY's® entry into Fortnite comes as the gaming industry is leveling up in scale of the audience and cultural impact, as research by Newzoo has found that 72% of 35-54s and 46% of over 55s game at least once a week.

"We understand the intense focus and energy required for competitive gaming," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "Flavor Wars is our way of fueling that passion and giving our consumers a truly unique way to compete with their favorite streamers and show off their Fortnite skills."

The Flavor Wars custom Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) map launches Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. PST. Fans will compete battle royale-style in a custom-built map by Zoned, divided into three distinct zones representing the 5-hour ENERGY® Gamer Shot flavors: Apple Bash, Pineapple Charge and Rocket Raspberry.

Each representing their favorite flavor from the Gamer Shot variety pack, team captains and popular Fortnite streamers CouRage, LEGIQN and Sparkles_QT, will lead teams of five through 12 rounds in a high-stakes 'Zone Wars' game mode. During rounds, players can collect in-game 5-hour ENERGY® power-ups to enhance specific in-game abilities, giving them a competitive edge. The winning team will not only claim the grand prize, but also solidify their status as the ultimate gaming champions.

"Zoned is thrilled to partner with 5-hour ENERGY® to create the Flavor Wars UEFN map and competition. Our goal is to give back to the gaming community, adding value to one of the most popular Fortnite game modes, Zone Wars, by giving players new mechanics to explore!" said Kyle Hurder, Account Director at Zoned. "The Flavor Wars map and 5-hour ENERGY® are part of the ever-growing Fortnite ecosystem, here to amplify the gaming experience and supercharge skills with Gamer Shots!"

To join the Flavor Wars, search "Flavor Wars" or search map code 9664-6397-4487 into the Fortnite search bar. Watch the competition unfold on the participating streamers' Twitch channels starting August 13. 5-hour ENERGY's® Gamer Variety Pack, featuring Apple Bash, Pineapple Charge, and Rocket Raspberry flavors, is available online now.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets. 5-hour ENERGY® shots are not intended for consumption by minors.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

