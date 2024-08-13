Loar Group Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Results and Upward Revision to Guidance

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) (the "Company," "Loar," "we," "us" and "our"), reported record results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024

Net sales of $97.0 million, up 31.1% versus the prior year's quarter.

Net income for Q2 2024 was $7.6 million, up $7.0 million as compared to the prior year's quarter.

Earnings per share of $0.09.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million, up 26.3% over the prior year's quarter.

Net income margin in the quarter improved to 7.9% from the prior year's quarter net income margin of 0.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the quarter was 36.1% compared to 37.5% in the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.13.

"In the second quarter we continued our record setting pace in net sales and Adjusted EBITDA," stated Dirkson Charles, Loar CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Additionally, in the quarter we saw the impact of de-stocking give way to exceptional commercial aftermarket growth over last year.

We are also excited for the future addition of Applied Avionics to the Loar Family. With its niche capabilities, proprietary product offering, and high aftermarket content, Applied Avionics fits exceptionally well within our strategic approach to providing customers with a comprehensive set of solutions."

Loar reported net sales for the quarter of $97.0 million, an increase of $23.0 million or 31.1% over the prior year. Organically(1), net sales increased 17.0% or $12.6 million, to $86.6 million.

Net income for the quarter increased $7.0 million to $7.6 million from a net income of $0.6 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. The increase in net income for the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in operating income and a decrease in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $35.0 million, an increase of 26.3% or $7.3 million over the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, was 36.1%, compared to 37.5% in the second quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was impacted by increased sales of lower margin defense products, the continued dilutive impact of an acquisition completed in the second half of 2023, and infrastructure costs related to being a public company.

Year-to-Date

Net sales for the first six months ended June 30, 2024, were $188.9 million, an increase of $40.6 million or 27.4% over the comparable period a year ago. Organically(1), net sales increased 14.1% or $20.8 million, to $169.0 million.

Net income year-to-date increased $16.8 million to $9.9 million from a net loss of $6.9 million in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was $68.1 million, an increase of 24.7% or $13.5 million over the comparable period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 36.0%, compared to 36.8% in the comparable period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was impacted by increased sales from lower margin defense products, the continued dilutive impact of an acquisition completed in the second half of 2023, and infrastructure costs related to being a public company.

Please see the attached Table 4 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods discussed in this press release.

(1) Net organic sales represent net sales from our existing businesses for comparable periods and exclude net sales from acquisitions. We include net sales from new acquisitions in net organic sales from the 13th month after the acquisition on a comparative basis with the prior period.

Full Year 2024 Outlook - Revised Upward

"Given the strong performance of the business in Q2, we are revising our guidance upward for the full year 2024. As we look to the end of the year we continue to expect strong demand drivers across the end-markets in which we participate," stated Mr. Charles.

Net sales - between $374 million and $378 million, up from $370 million to $374 million

Net income - between $28.4 million and $29.6 million, up from $25.7 million to $27.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA - between $134 million and $136 million, up from $132 million to $134 million

Net income margin - approximately 8%, up from 7%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - between $0.44 and $0.46, up from $0.41 to $0.43

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - approximately 36%

Interest expense - approximately $42 million

Market Assumptions - Full year outlook is based on the following assumptions: Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation OEM growth of mid double-digits, up from low double-digits Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation aftermarket growth of mid double-digits, up from low double-digits Defense growth of mid double-digits, up from low double-digits



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures provided in this "Full Year 2024 Outlook - Revised Upward" section on a forward-looking basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 1: - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except share amounts)



June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,203 $ 21,489 Accounts receivable, net 60,612 59,002 Inventories 84,944 77,962 Other current assets 14,490 11,830 Income taxes receivable 336 393 Total current assets 233,585 170,676 Property, plant and equipment 70,754 72,174 Finance lease assets 2,310 2,448 Operating lease assets 5,959 6,297 Other long-term assets 14,065 11,420 Intangible assets, net 301,063 316,542 Goodwill 472,589 470,888 Total assets $ 1,100,325 $ 1,050,445

Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,116 $ 12,876 Current portion of long-term debt 2,498 6,896 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 210 190 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 606 609 Income taxes payable 6,520 6,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,089 24,776 Total current liabilities 48,039 51,480 Deferred income taxes 33,918 36,785 Long-term debt, net 248,159 528,582 Finance lease liabilities 3,291 3,401 Operating lease liabilities 5,490 5,802 Environmental liabilities 1,080 1,145 Other long-term liabilities 1,908 5,109

Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 485,000,000 shares authorized; 89,703,571 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 897 - Additional paid-in capital 790,397 - Accumulated deficit (32,901 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income 47 - Member's equity - 418,141 Total equity 758,440 418,141 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,100,325 $ 1,050,445

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table - 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per common share and per common unit amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 97,015 $ 73,989 $ 188,859 $ 148,235 Cost of sales 49,489 36,517 96,900 74,728 Gross profit 47,526 37,472 91,959 73,507 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,276 19,502 50,176 38,347 Transaction expenses 929 421 1,105 604 Other income 2,867 79 2,867 127 Operating income 22,188 17,628 43,545 34,683 Interest expense, net 10,636 16,568 28,370 31,970 Refinancing costs 1,645 - 1,645 - Income before income taxes 9,907 1,060 13,530 2,713 Income tax provision (2,266) (437) (3,640) (9,609) Net income (loss) $ 7,641 $ 623 $ 9,890 $ (6,896) Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.09 n/a $ 0.11 n/a Diluted $ 0.09 n/a $ 0.11 n/a Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,534 n/a 87,534 n/a Diluted 89,242 n/a 89,242 n/a

Net income (loss) per common unit n/a $ 3,061.24 n/a $ (33,799.70) Weighted average common units outstanding - basic and diluted n/a 204 n/a 204

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 3: - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 9,890 $ (6,896 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities: Depreciation 5,408 4,983 Amortization of intangibles and other long-term assets 14,304 13,768 Amortization of debt issuance costs 692 1,724 Stock-based compensation 4,474 186 Deferred income taxes (2,451 ) 5,343 Non-cash lease expense 277 397 Refinancing costs 1,645 - Other income (2,867 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,714 ) (5,969 ) Inventories (7,201 ) (9,397 ) Other assets (4,550 ) (2,377 ) Accounts payable 3,428 1,906 Other liabilities (3,123 ) (3,865 ) Environmental liabilities (65 ) (29 ) Operating lease liabilities (252 ) (407 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,895 (633 )

Investing Activities Capital expenditures (4,452 ) (4,731 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 322 - Proceeds from acquisition purchase price adjustment 289 - Net cash used in investing activities (3,841 ) (4,731 )

Financing Activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 325,731 - Payments of long-term debt (286,349 ) (2,597 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 20,000 Financing costs and other, net (1,6760 ) (400 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (900 ) (72 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 37,616 16,931

Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 44 (272 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 51,714 11,295

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,489 35,497 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 73,203 $ 46,792

Supplemental information Interest paid during the period, net of capitalized amounts $ 28,035 $ 30,544 Income taxes paid during the period, net $ 5,596 $ 4,131

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table - 4: Reconciliation of Net income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 7,641 $ 623 $ 9,890 $ (6,896 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net 10,636 16,568 28,370 31,970 Refinancing costs 1,645 - 1,645 - Income tax provision 2,266 437 3,640 9,609 Operating income 22,188 17,628 43,545 34,683 Depreciation 2,730 2,537 5,408 4,983 Amortization 7,039 6,888 14,304 13,768 EBITDA 31,957 27,053 63,257 53,434 Adjustments: Other income (1) (2,867 ) (79 ) (2,867 ) (127 ) Transaction expenses (2) 929 421 1,105 604 Stock-based compensation (3) 4,387 93 4,474 186 Acquisition and facility integration costs (4) 625 248 2,093 485 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,031 $ 27,736 $ 68,062 $ 54,582 Net sales $ 97,015 $ 73,989 $ 188,859 $ 148,235 Net income (loss) margin 7.9 % 0.8 % 5.2 % (4.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.1 % 37.5 % 36.0 % 36.8 %

Represents the reduction in the estimated contingent purchase price for the CAV Group Limited acquisition in 2024 and a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program in 2023. Represents third party transaction-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred. Represents the non-cash compensation expense recognized by the Company for equity awards. Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and product lines into our operations, facility relocation costs and other acquisition-related costs.



Loar Holdings Inc.

Table - 5: Sales by End-Market

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales Commercial Aerospace $ 14,299 $ 26,894 $ 41,193 $ 13,702 $ 20,211 $ 33,913 Business Jet and General Aviation 17,438 9,725 27,163 10,430 6,308 16,738 Total Commercial 31,737 36,619 68,356 24,132 26,519 50,651 Defense 8,855 12,022 20,877 7,150 5,996 13,146 Other 3,451 4,331 7,782 5,066 5,126 10,192 Total $ 44,043 $ 52,972 $ 97,015 $ 36,348 $ 37,641 $ 73,989 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales Commercial Aerospace $ 30,492 $ 52,043 $ 82,535 $ 25,913 $ 43,130 $ 69,043 Business Jet and General Aviation 33,645 19,132 52,777 19,690 12,787 32,477 Total Commercial 64,137 71,175 135,312 45,603 55,917 101,520 Defense 16,641 20,871 37,512 14,542 13,838 28,380 Other 7,751 8,284 16,035 9,656 8,679 18,335 Total $ 88,529 $ 100,330 $ 188,859 $ 69,801 $ 78,434 $ 148,235



Loar Holdings Inc.

Table - 6: Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2024 Reported earnings per share



Net income $ 7,641 $ 9,890 Denominator for basic and diluted earnings per common share: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 87,534 87,534 Effect of dilutive common shares 1,708 1,708 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 89,242 89,242 Net income per common shares-basic $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Net income per common shares-diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.11

Adjusted earnings per share Net income $ 7,641 $ 9,890 Refinancing costs 1,645 1,645 Gross adjustments to EBITDA 3,074 4,805 Tax adjustment (1) (530 ) (1,115 ) Adjusted net income $ 11,830 $ 15,225 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.17

Diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share Net income per common shares-diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Adjustments to diluted earnings per share: Refinancing costs 0.02 0.02 Other income (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Transaction expenses 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 Acquisition and facility integration costs - 0.02 Tax adjustment (1) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.17

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the tax adjustment represents the tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate.

