Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has been named a Gold Stevie® Company of the Year Award winner in the first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Kantata exemplifies technology excellence through the category-leading capabilities built into its innovative platform, the Kantata Professional Services Cloud. The recognition of Kantata as Company of the Year in the Business Technology category underscores the software provider's commitment to providing a top-tier vertical SaaS solution to the diverse array of businesses in the professional services industry. With over 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories submitted this year, Kantata stood out to the judges as a company and solution demonstrating substantial impact on the professional services organizations it serves.

"It is a great honor and privilege to be recognized by the Stevie Awards as a winner in its first annual awards for technology excellence," said Michael Speranza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Kantata. "This recognition as Company of the Year in the Business Technology category is a testament to our efforts to ensure that, as the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services organizations, we deliver powerful solutions that drive meaningful results for our customers. Thank you to the judges for selecting Kantata for this prestigious award."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. "We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16th," said Stevie's president Maggie Miller.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

