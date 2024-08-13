Anzeige
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Qilian International Holding Group Limited: Qilian International Holding Group Ltd. Announces Trading Ticker Symbol to "BGM"

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qilian International Holding Group Ltd. ("Qilian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QLI), a China -based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, announced today that effective on August 11, 2024, its Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BGM". The new ticker symbol will replace the Company's current ticker symbol "QLI."

No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the CUSIP number remains unchanged.

About Qilian International Holding Group Ltd.
Qilian, headquartered in Chengdu, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, please visit www.qilianholding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Qilian International Holding Group Limited

