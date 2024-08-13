Network to Code Celebrates 10 Years of Growth and Innovation, Achieves Second Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking

Network to Code Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies as a Leader in Network Automation

Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, proudly announces its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This recognition comes at a significant moment for Network to Code as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are super proud of the impact we've made within the network industry. From creating training courses in the early years to launching a full suite of software and services to transform global Enterprises, it has been a humbling and exhilarating experience. We've also been deeply engaged in the community from day 1. Being able to collaborate and grow with the community, and create and contribute to open-source software knowing we've helped tens of thousands of people and organizations is the icing on top. We no doubt look forward to continuing to drive innovation and long-needed change across the industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

The complete list of the 2024 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, will be live on Inc.'s website today.

Network to Code: Shaping the Future of Network Automation

Network to Code has shown tremendous growth, continuing to shape the future of network automation. Earlier this year, the company was named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row, highlighting its exceptional workplace culture. Additionally, Network to Code recently announced its new membership with Internet2 . This collaboration supports Internet2 community members in the Research and Education field with their network automation needs. Moreover, Network to Code's latest customer additions to its Nautobot Cloud SaaS platform showcases the company's commitment to innovative solutions that streamline the adoption of network automation, simplify the onboarding and operation of network devices, and deliver automation success for clients.

In addition to the inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, Network to Code is also thrilled to announce its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2014, the company has experienced remarkable growth, expanded its offerings, and solidified its position as an industry leader in network automation.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Network to Code will host an internal hackathon, challenging employees to develop innovative solutions to address real-world challenges. Additionally, the company will embark on a "10 Acts of Kindness" initiative, where teams of employees will collaborate on acts of service to give back to the community that has supported Network to Code over the past decade.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list, a recognition that underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the network automation industry," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, it's a perfect time to reflect on our journey and the milestones we've achieved. Our internal hackathon and 10 acts of kindness initiative not only highlight our dedication to pushing technological boundaries but also our commitment to giving back to the community that has been instrumental in our success. We look forward to many more years of growth, innovation, and positive impact."

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator of Nautobot , the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform.

