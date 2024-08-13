SCS Global Services: eBook: Understanding the Top 10 Food Labeling Compliance Issues in 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / SCS Global Services



Food labeling is a complex and dynamic field that requires constant attention to detail and compliance with various regulations. In this eBook, Vice President of Food Safety with SCS Global Services and expert in food labeling, regulatory affairs, and commercialization, Denise Webster shares insights on how to avoid the most common pitfalls and challenges that food manufacturers and retailers face when managing their food product labels.

Whether you are concerned about allergen declarations, nutrition facts, flavor disclosures, product claims, or the latest standards of identity, this eBook will help you navigate current food labeling requirements and best practices.

Here's some of what you'll find in this eBook:

Learn about the top 10 food safety labeling compliance issues and how to avoid them

Direct links to the specific legislative language most relevant to each food labeling issue

Expert, real-world tips on how to ensure compliance at every step of the labeling process

Best practices for nutritional facts panel formatting, ensuring accurate serving sizes, calculating PDCAAS, and many more seemingly minor technicalities that can cause major problems for labeling operations

Overview of emerging regulatory themes and initiatives that will impact food labeling in 2024 and beyond

