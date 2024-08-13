Kaya Holdings, Inc. Criticizes FDA Rejection of MDMA Therapy for PTSD, Proposes Psilocybin as Alternative Treatment

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KAYS), a "mind care" company with operations in the emerging psilocybin treatment sector and in medical/recreational cannabis, criticized the FDA ruling rejecting MDMA (Ecstasy) therapy as a treatment for PTSD. KAYS, which provides psilocybin treatment services at its Portland, Oregon facility, The Sacred Mushroomproposes consideration of psilocybin therapy as an alternative treatment for PTSD and welcomes anyone seeking psilocybin treatment for PTSD, as permitted by Oregon law.

The Sacred Mushroom

The Sacred Mushroom is a legally licensed psilocybin treatment center authorized by the State of Oregon to administer psilocybin treatments within the regulations set forth by the Oregon Health Authority ("OHA").

The Sacred Mushroom, at 11,000 sq. ft., has been purposely designed to provide every TSM guest with the full transformative potential of the psychedelic journey offered by psilocybin. Guests can access their perfect setting through TSM's proprietary "Synergy by Design" and interact with journey-enhancing activities such as art expression, body movement, and journaling.

A vast, free-flowing garden brings nature indoors to our Guests 7 floors above the City of Portland.





CEO Statement

Craig Frank, KAYS' CEO responded to the FDA's rejection of MDMA decision, saying, "We are deeply sorry the FDA has decided against MDMA use for the treatment of PTSD and regret the impact this may have on developing a PTSD treatment needed by so many, including numerous military veterans. It is our view that psilocybin, whose use has been authorized by the state of Oregon, offers a potential alternative for treating PTSD, and we invite researchers, organizations and individuals previously focused on using MDMA as a treatment for PTSD, to consider psilocybin treatment and view The Sacred Mushroom as a safe, legal space where psilocybin may be administered in a comfortable, welcoming setting."



Psilocybin as a potential alternative to MDMA as a treatment for PTSD

Emerging research has shown that psilocybin can have lasting therapeutic effects after just one or two sessions. A study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that psilocybin-assisted therapy reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety in patients with life-threatening cancer, which often includes PTSD-like symptoms. Another study in Nature Medicine demonstrated that psilocybin-assisted therapy led to significant and sustained improvements in PTSD symptoms in a cohort of military veterans. The effects were particularly noted in the reduction of avoidance behaviors and hyperarousal, which are key components of PTSD.

These published studies, along with additional studies at Kings College, London and John Hopkins University in Baltimore have allowed a comparison of MDMA and psilocybin on matters of efficacy and duration, side effects, and safety profiles. A summary of the comparison reveals:

The time of a psilocybin experience is typically longer than the MDMA experience, and this more prolonged session could provide more time for psychological processing and integration of insights gained during the experience.

While psilocybin typically produces a more introspective and insightful experience with visual and auditory hallucinations, MDMA typically enhances one's feelings of empathy and connection to others without hallucinations. The introspective nature of the psilocybin experience may facilitate deeper psychological integration compared to the shorter-lasting effects of MDMA.

The side effects of psilocybin generally milder than those of MDMA, which include changes in heart rate, dehydration, jaw clenching, nausea, anxiety and agitation, sweating and chills.

Psilocybin has a preferred safety profile with regard to potential for abuse and risk of developing a dependency, compared to MDMA.

For more information regarding The Sacred Mushroomand psilocybin,

or to make an appointment for Psilocybin Services, please go to Home Page - Psilocybin Services | The Sacred Mushroom (thesacredmushroompdx.com)

or send an email to info@tsmpdx.com

Disclaimer

The information set forth above is for general consumer understanding and education and should not be considered or used as a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Psilocybin is not an alternative to any prescription drug. A physician should be consulted prior to making any changes in prescription drug treatment.

The information set forth above and the information contained herein has not been evaluated by the FDA. Psilocybin is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Results of psilocybin treatment may vary.

Psilocybin is not federally legal in the United States.

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. ( www.kayaholdings.com )

Kaya Holdings, Inc is a "mind care" company with operations in the emerging psilocybin treatment sector and in medical/recreational cannabis. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB market under the symbol KAYS.

In 2014 KAYS became the first US public company to own and operate a medical cannabis dispensary (in Portland, Oregon). Today, KAYS has interests in three cannabis licenses (1 in Portland Oregon, USA and 2 in Greece). Resuming its role as innovator and trend setter, the Company is again breaking ground in the United States with The Sacred Mushroom psychedelic treatment centers through its majority owned subsidiary, Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. ("FDT").

KAYS subsidiaries include:

Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc . serves as the Company's operating branch in the psychedelic treatment sector, including operation of mushroom cultivation facilities and The Sacred Mushroom treatment centers

