Urbx and Mainway Handling Systems Announce Strategic Partnership

Mainway Handling Systems becomes an authorized integrator of URBX's cutting-edge robotic automated storage and retrieval system for enhanced efficiency in various industries.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / URBX and Mainway Handling Systems is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership, naming Mainway Handling as an authorized integrator of URBX's innovative robotic solutions for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. This partnership makes a significant step forward in revolutionizing warehouse operations in the Canadian market.

Mainway Handling, located in Burlington, Ontario, excels in warehouse optimization with their novel approach to automation. With expertise in conveyor systems, sortation, and goods-to-person technology, Mainway significantly enhances efficiency, accuracy, and profitability for their clients. With an impressive track record working with prestigious clients such as Longo's, FedEx, IKEA, and Walmart, showcasing their ability to deliver tailored systems across diverse industries.

With decades of experience and a commitment to proven technology, Mainway Handling Systems is proud to be a leader in material handling and automation.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mainway Handling Systems, a prominent Canadian-based material handling company," said Lincoln Cavalieri, CEO of URBX. "Mainway's exceptional skill in creating innovative automation solutions complements our goal to transform warehouse automation operations. This collaboration aims to elevate efficiency and reliability, establishing new benchmarks for our clients."

By leveraging Mainway's decades of experience and innovative approach to optimizing warehouse operations, this collaboration aims to drive remarkable success for both organizations, pushing the boundaries of efficiency and innovation in the automated warehouse industry.

For more information regarding this partnership, contact Rudi Lueg, Chief Commercial Officer at URBX | rudi@urbx.com or Isaac Tallino, Marketing Manager at URBX | isaac@urbx.com.

ABOUT URBX

URBX, launched in 2023 in Boston, MA, is a cutting-edge robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. URBX leverages advanced robotic technology and machine learning software to expedite the order fulfillment process. Engineered to enhance efficiency across e-commerce, distribution, retail, food and beverage industries, the URBX system offers unique features like immense scalability and maximum density. Designed to fit virtually any existing warehouse with vertical heights up to 125 feet and accommodating 75 levels of totes, each capable of holding up to 100 pounds, the system significantly increases storage volume while minimizing footprint. By utilizing a dual-grid system, capable of picking 100 tote per hour (TPH) per bot, URBX enhances efficiency and enables faster order fulfillment. Based in Boston, MA, URBX is revolutionizing the automated warehouse industry by providing unique benefits to retail automation. For more information, visit www.urbx.com

Contact: Rudi Lueg | Chief Commercial Officer | rudi@urbx.com | cell: (321) 554 - 2899

ABOUT MAINWAY

Since 1988, Mainway Handling has developed a team of dedicated professionals with a passion for excellence in warehouse systems integration. From engineers and project managers to designers and technicians, every member of our team plays a vital role in delivering exceptional results for our clients.

As a warehouse system integrator, Mainway Handling specializes in designing, implementing, and optimizing comprehensive material solutions. From conveyor systems and pick modules to automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), we leverage proven technologies to create seamless workflows that maximize efficiency and minimize cost. We believe in a collaborative approach to warehouse systems integration. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique challenges and goals, then develop customized solutions that address their specific needs.

CONTACT MAINWAY HANDLING:

Mainway Handling | 553 John Lucas Drive Burlington, Ont

www.mainwayhandling.com | https://www.linkedin.com/company/mainway-handling/

General | (905) 335 - 0133

Email | sales@mainwayhandling.com

SOURCE: Urbx

View the original press release on accesswire.com