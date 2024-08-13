MD Clarity Included on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / MD Clarity, a leading provider of provider revenue optimization software, today announced its placement on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights MD Clarity's rapid growth and commitment to transforming the healthcare revenue cycle.



Logo

MD Clarity Logo





The Inc. 5000 list represents a comprehensive overview of the most innovative and successful independent businesses in the United States. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, and Yelp gained their first national exposure as winners of the Inc. 5000.

MD Clarity's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 reflects its impact improving revenue cycle outcomes, streamlining patients' financial experience, and reducing the administrative burden on staff. By combining innovative technology with a deep understanding of healthcare, MD Clarity empowers providers to deliver exceptional patient care while optimizing their financial performance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the fastest growing companies in America," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's dedication to empowering Management Services Organizations (MSOs) and large physician-owned groups with our revenue optimization software. By addressing the complex financial challenges faced by these organizations, we've been able to drive significant growth while delivering exceptional results for providers and the patients they serve."

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful software platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, and managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

David Freeman

Director of Strategy

david.freeman@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity

View the original press release on newswire.com.