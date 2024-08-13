DentalXChange Announces the Launch of PayerXChange, Empowering Dental Insurance Payers to Collaborate and Enhance Communication With Their Provider Network

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / DentalXChange announces the launch of PayerXChange, a secure online portal platform driving administration efficiency and expense saving across payers, providers, and patients. This time-saving solution empowers dental insurance payers to elevate transparency and collaboration within their provider network.









"We are excited to partner with payers to drive transparency to required patient benefits information, claims status data, and payment information so that their provider networks can run a more efficient revenue cycle management operation," said Paul Kaiser, CEO, DentalXChange.

PayerXChange includes dashboard reporting for payers to increase visibility into providers' utilization. Providers can leverage self-service tools to access their claim status, check patient eligibility and submit their claims for increased efficiency. PayerXChange supports claims and claims attachment submission, verification of member benefit and eligibility information, receipt of payment details, and even streamlines provider credentialing - all in one secure, reliable, and modern platform.

"Dental offices and insurance payers are uniquely aligned in their desires for better, more transparent data. Each can run more effective and efficient businesses while serving the needs of their in-common patients while lowering their respective costs of doing so. Our mission is to simplify the dental RCM ecosystem and to help dental providers, payers and partners grow their business, and our vision is to connect the dental industry, so everyone wins together. PayerXChange hits on all points of our mission and vision as a company," said Paul Kaiser.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been at the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to over 1,050 payers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

Contact Information

Marci Sweet

VP Marketing

msweet@dentalxchange.com

3145407385

SOURCE: DentalXChange

