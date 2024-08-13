Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Acquires Prestige EnviroMicrobiology

Company adds expertise and capacity for growing Building Sciences laboratory services.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based Prestige EnviroMicrobiology, Inc.

"The acquisition of Prestige marks a significant enhancement to the Pace® Building Sciences service portfolio," said Eric Roman, CEO of Pace®. "This acquisition is not just about the increase in capacity and the broadening of our testing capabilities; it's also a celebration of the distinguished scientific team, led by Theresa Lehman, MPH, and Dr. Ching-Yi Tsai, whose expertise is a valuable addition to our organization." The acquisition also made it possible for Pace® to leverage the extraordinary experience, expertise, and reputation of Dr. Chin Yang. Dr. Yang founded Prestige and is acclaimed for his work in mold, fungi, and Indoor Air Quality testing and analysis. When asked about the acquisition, Theresa Lehman commented, "We are looking forward to working with the Pace® team and bringing our unique analytical capabilities to Pace® clients with concerns about their indoor environment."

Pace®?Building Sciences provides analytical testing for evaluating and controlling health hazards in a built environment, ensuring structures are safe and healthy for those who enter. The company partners with environmental consultants, engineering firms, industrial hygienists, building science professionals, and others to provide accurate, timely testing of air, water, soil, surfaces, and building materials for harmful contaminants such as mold, bacteria, fungi, asbestos, lead, PCBs, PFAS, and more. In addition to laboratory testing services, Pace® also works with hospital systems and other businesses using water cooling systems to develop Water Management Plans to mitigate the risk of bacterial infections like Legionella.

"Pace® clients will certainly benefit from the accomplished scientists at Prestige, and the team's decades of microbiology expertise and experience in fungal and bacterial investigations," noted Robert DeMalo, M.Sc., Vice President of Building Sciences at Pace®. "These exceptional scientists bring added capabilities including expanded species-level identification for fungal cultures as well as analysis for wood rot fungi and Clostridiodes difficile bacteria that complement and add value to the Pace® Building Sciences service portfolio."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Prestige EnviroMicrobiology

Prestige EnviroMicrobiology, Inc. is a boutique-style environmental microbiology laboratory located in New Jersey that is staffed by scientists with advanced degrees in microbiology and mycology. Prestige delivers the highest quality analysis, most knowledgeable information, and exceptional customer service, including fast turnaround times. One of the company's founding members, Chin S. Yang Ph.D., is a pioneer in the Environmental Microbiology Industry, and his work has been widely published. Dr. Yang is also a well-known speaker and presenter with over 35 years of experience working with physicians, public health officials, industrial hygienists, environmental/occupational health scientists, and IAQ/environmental professionals on various issues of fungal and bacterial exposures in the Indoor Environment. More at Prestige EnviroMicrobiology.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. The Pace® team works in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

