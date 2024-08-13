MTM, Inc.: MTM to Expand Reach With Acquisition of Access2Care's NEMT Business

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / MTM, the nation's largest privately held non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Global Medical Response to acquire Access2Care, LLC. This strategic acquisition, expected to close this fall, will enhance MTM's market presence and increase total annual revenue by approximately 25%, marking a milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

The decision to acquire Access2Care's NEMT business comes after careful consideration and aligns with MTM's strategic expansion initiatives. Alaina Macia, MTM's President and CEO, emphasized the importance of this acquisition, stating, "This marks a significant step in MTM's growth strategy. We are committed to delivering exceptional transportation solutions to our clients, and the addition of Access2Care's NEMT operations aligns with our vision. Our goal is to empower collaboration and pioneer progress in the NEMT industry as we align our operations as a joint unit."

Access2Care, established in 1998, is the third-largest NEMT broker in the industry. As part of Global Medical Response, Access2Care has grown to manage over 8.6 million trip requests for over 5.5 million covered lives across urban, suburban, rural, and remote rural regions in 29 states and the District of Columbia. The company's expertise in providing customized NEMT solutions to Medicaid and Medicare health plans directly complements MTM's own operating model and commitment to quality service delivery.

"Global Medical Response is proud of Access2Care's growth and the team that made it all possible: the Access2Care employees who provide exceptional client service each and every day to patients in need of access to healthcare," said Nick Loporcaro, president and CEO of Global Medical Response. "As Global Medical Response realigns to focus on our core expertise of providing air and ground emergency medical services and out-of-hospital care at a moment's notice, we are confident that Access2Care will continue to provide exceptional client support and enable access to healthcare under MTM."

MTM's acquisition of Access2Care follows its successful purchases of Veyo and MTBA in recent years, solidifying MTM's commitment to growth and expansion within the NEMT sector. The acquisition further expands MTM's footprint to include 44 states and the District of Columbia, enhancing its national reach and service capabilities. With Access2Care's extensive network of 1,900 NEMT providers with 14,000 vehicles, as well as a team of 1,400 talented employees, MTM gains valuable resources to efficiently implement new contracts and meet the evolving needs of its clients.

MTM is committed to ensuring a smooth transition as it aims to minimize disruptions and maximize synergies. "After thorough discussions with Access2Care's leadership, we found alignment in our operational models, which bodes well for a smooth transition onto MTM's advanced systems," Macia added. "We believe Access2Care's clients will be excited by the benefits our unified MTM Link platform will offer to their NEMT programs, including real-time trip visibility, improved self-service tools and mobile apps, and enhanced network coverage through our proprietary VeyoRide model, which represents the NEMT industry's only healthcare-credentialed network of independently contracted drivers."

About MTM

MTM is the nation's most trusted partner for logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

About Global Medical Response?

With?nearly?36,000?team members, Global Medical Response delivers?compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency medical and patient relocation services in the United States?and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, mobile healthcare services,?and community, industrial/specialty?and wildland fire services. Each of our companies?has a?long?history?of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac?Lifeteam, REACH Air?Medical Services,?Guardian Flight,?Med-Trans Corporation?and?AirMed?International.?For?additional?information, visit?us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.?

