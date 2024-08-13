Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Provides Development Updates on Western Australia Gold Royalty Assets

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners, Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star") and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") public disclosures.

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President - Australia stated: "We are pleased to share positive updates at key Western Australian gold development royalties: Red Hill, Castle Hill and Kunanalling. Northern Star continues to reaffirm the strategic value and high quality of Red Hill within the context of the A$1.5B expansion of its KGCM operations, supporting Vox management's previous estimates from 6 May 2024 that the Red Hill royalty has the potential to generate approximately US$10 million1 in initial annual revenues2. Similarly, Evolution Mining provided updates on the construction-stage Castle Hill project, which has been flagged as likely baseload ore feed for the A$250M Mungari mine life extension and mill expansion project, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. We look forward to sharing further updates from our respective operating partners in the coming months as projects are progressed closer toward mining or restart decisions, as applicable."

Key Updates

Northern Star provided additional detailed disclosure on Red Hill's mineral resource estimate and status as a "strategic regional opportunity" for the KCGM operation.

Evolution provided a construction update at Castle Hill and referenced a new gold deposit which is located on Vox's West Kundana royalty tenure.

Red Hill (Development - Western Australia) - Strategic Regional Opportunity for KCGM characterised as "Large, consistent, low risk"

Vox holds an uncapped 4.0% Gross Revenue Royalty over the majority of the Red Hill deposit.

On August 5, 2024, Northern Star provided additional detail around its strategy to expand yearly production rates at KGCM to 650koz Au by fiscal year 2026, and 900koz Au by fiscal year 2029. This strategy is underpinned by the ongoing A$1.5B expansion of the Fimiston Processing Plant, which is expected to see capacity increase from 13Mtpa to 27Mtpa. In a detailed site visit presentation, Northern Star disclosed the following 3 (as per Figure 1 below): Red Hill is considered a "large, consistent, low risk" strategic regional opportunity, with ore from this deposit having the potential to be processed at the KCGM plant. Northern Star stated they will preferentially treat higher-grade open pit ore. Additionally, Northern Star provided supplementary disclosure and further clarified the previously updated mineral resource estimate at Red Hill, classifying the total 1.9Moz gold resource (49.9Mt @ 1.2g/t Au) 4 into: 1.0Moz Au (25.6Mt @ 1.2g/t Au) in the Indicated category, plus 0.9Moz Au (24.3Mt @ 1.1g/t Au) in the Inferred category.

Vox Management Summary: This additional disclosure around Northern Star's expansion at KCGM reinforces our belief that Red Hill has strong potential to be prioritised in the KCGM mine plan to displace lower grade 0.7g/t stockpiles. Vox management looks forward to further news flow as Northern Star continues to execute on the KGCM expansion and further advances the growing Red Hill gold project.

Figure 1: KCGM Site Visit Presentation - Red Hill Disclosure

Source: https://www.nsrltd.com/investor-and-media/asx-announcements/2024/august/investor-presentation-kcgm-site-visit

Castle Hill and Kunanalling (Development - Western Australia) - Mungari expansion progressing well, Castle Hill ore to be prioritised as baseload ore feed

On Castle Hill, Vox holds a A$40/oz Au royalty (payable up to 75koz Au), plus a milestone payment of A$2M triggered at 140koz Au cumulative production. On Kunanalling, Vox holds an uncapped 2% realised production royalty, payable post 75koz Au produced from the Castle Hill royalty tenure.

On August 6, 2024, Evolution provided a detailed update on their Mungari mine life extension and mill expansion project 5 : The mill expansion is now 13 months into the 30-month build period, on schedule and within budget and scheduled for completion in Q1 2026. The combined Castle Hill mining hub, which includes deposits covered by both the Castle Hill and Kunanalling royalties, is flagged as "baseload open pit ore feed to mill" , with early mining contractor involvement on track. Approximately 80% of the ore volume for the mill expansion is expected to come from open pit sources. Additionally, Evolution stated that the Castle Hill haul road is under construction and progressing, while its broader partnership with ore hauling contractor MLG is also going well.

Vox Management Summary: These recent updates confirm expectations that the Mungari mill expansion project is on schedule to be completed in Q1 2026 and that Vox royalty-linked deposits at Castle Hill and Kunanalling will provide key baseload ore feed.

West Kundana (Exploration - Western Australia) - Ultrabark Deposit

Vox holds a sliding scale 1.5% - 2.5% net smelter royalty at West Kundana dependent on the gold price (>AUD$500/oz gold price, 2.5% net smelter royalty rate applies), acquired by Vox for US$40k in 2020.

On August 6, 2024, Evolution's Mungari mine life extension and mill expansion project 5 presentation also highlighted the Ultrabark deposit located on Vox's West Kundana royalty tenure

Historical drilling 6 at Ultrabark includes (Northern Star, 2017 Kundana Annual Exploration Report, WAMEX): Exploration at the Ultrabark prospect has occurred in several stages with historic regional percussion and more targeted Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling prior to the 2000's. Significant historic intercepts include

11m @ 3g/t from 22m (WKRC010) and 8m @ 4g/t from 44m (CRC015). The first diamond holes were drilled in 2006 in varying orientations to define the lithologies, mineralisation, veining, and structures, some of which appear to be associated with the observed stockwork mineralisation. The two diamond holes drilled at Ultrabark in 2017 had several intercepts between 0.6g/t and 1g/t of varying thicknesses between 0.4m to 1.5m. Standout intercepts in UBDD17001 include 0.74m @ 19.2g/t from 383.75m and 17m @ 0.9g/t from 407m.

Vox Management Summary: Evolution's recent highlighting of the Ultrabark deposit on the West Kundana royalty tenure indicates the potential for further discoveries along the Zuleika shear zone. Evolution acquired the Kundana project from Northern Star for A$400M in 2022 and has been actively exploring numerous targets similar to Ultrabark. While the identification of Ultrabark is limited, Vox management is encouraged by how this deposit could evolve through further exploration.

Figure 2: Kundana Gold Camp, showing Zuleika shear zone & West Kundana Royalty Tenure

Base Map Source: https://evolutionmining.com.au/storage/2024/08/2756862-Mungari-Site-Visit-Presentation.pdf



Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

