FORUM Credit Union Selects Apiture to Power Digital Banking for Commercial Members

Apiture Business Banking solution balances ease of use with a robust feature set to support businesses of all sizes

Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that FORUM Credit Union , a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving members throughout central Indiana, has chosen the Apiture Business Banking solution to deliver online and mobile banking to its commercial members.

FORUM, a $2.1 billion, technology-centric financial institution, has supported businesses for more than 25 years. With a goal of expanding its commercial member base, the credit union sought a new digital banking partner with a robust roadmap and commitment to ongoing innovation. FORUM also needed a flexible solution that could be customized to integrate seamlessly with its internally developed retail banking solution.

The Apiture Business Banking solution, part of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, will enable FORUM to deliver the intuitive user experience required by smaller businesses with the sophisticated banking capabilities that more complex commercial members demand. FORUM will be able to tailor the solution to meet its unique needs through Apiture's unique development approach, which prioritizes client-requested enhancements without disrupting its product roadmap.

"As a member-owned organization with the mission of 'helping members live their financial dreams,' FORUM is committed to providing technology solutions that optimize our members' banking experience," said Cameron Piercefield, chief technology and risk officer, FORUM Credit Union. "The comprehensive functionality available in Apiture's Business Banking solution coupled with the company's commitment to innovation made Apiture the right choice for our members and employees."

"We are proud to partner with FORUM Credit Union to support its growth objectives and drive member satisfaction," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "With integrations to more than 200 best-of-breed fintech partners and an API-first approach that enables rapid innovation, our Business Banking solution will empower FORUM to deliver a fully featured banking experience that supports businesses of all sizes."

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

FORUM serves families and businesses in the state of Indiana with convenient branch locations and online access from anywhere. A full suite of financial services are offered including home mortgages, auto loans, personal checking, credit cards, business checking, commercial lending, insurance services, health savings accounts, and investment planning. For more information about FORUM Credit Union, please visit forumcu.com .

