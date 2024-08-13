CubiCasa Partners with NextHome to Empower Members with Cutting-Edge Floor Plan Tools

Partnership delivers floor plan creation tools, exclusive discounts, and more to 6,000 NextHome members nationwide

CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced a new partnership with NextHome , one of the largest and fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchises in the United States, serving over 6,000 members nationwide. Together, NextHome and CubiCasa will aim to attach a floor plan to all NextHome listings.

"We are thrilled to partner with CubiCasa. In today's real estate market, agents need to demonstrate their value more than ever," said James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome. "CubiCasa provides one of the easiest and most effective tools to do that, and we want our NextHome members joining the mission to include a floor plan for all of their customers."

NextHome is launching this partnership to equip its brokers and agents with the best tools available in light of recent industry changes related to commissions. With the evolving landscape, real estate professionals need innovative solutions to create value for their clients. Through the partnership, NextHome members will get access to special discounts on CubiCasa products, as well as CubiCasa's growing roster of CubiCasa Preferred Photographers who are actively using CubiCasa in all of their listing photo shoots today.

Keith Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer of NextHome, added: "By integrating floor plans into our listings, we are not only enhancing the property information available to buyers but also giving our agents a competitive edge in proving their value, particularly in the current commission landscape. And we love that our Buyer's Agents can use CubiCasa during home showings to provide floor plans to their customers too."

"Partnering with NextHome is a pivotal step in our mission to attach a floor plan to every listing in the United States," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "James, Keith and the whole NextHome team are extremely forward looking at getting their brokers and agents prepared for the future."

CubiCasa recently launched new data and imagery-based products and surpassed more than 15% of estimated new home listings in the U.S. having a CubiCasa floor plan. For more information about CubiCasa and its innovative floor plan solutions, visit www.cubi.casa .

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 2 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/.

About NextHome

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 real estate franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has over 600 offices and 6,000+ members across the country. The company closed over 29,000 transactions in 2023 worth over $10B in volume.

