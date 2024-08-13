Preatha Job Cheeran Steps Into the Role as President of Franchising at ApTask

ApTask Names Industry Veteran Preatha Job Cheeran as President of Franchising, Tasking Her with Expanding Global Growth Through Innovative Sales and Marketing Strategies.

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / ApTask is delighted to announce the appointment of Preatha Job Cheeran as the new President of Franchising. In this role, Preatha will lead and expand the Staffing Franchise division, spearheading innovative sales and marketing strategies to drive growth globally. Her leadership is anticipated to further strengthen ApTask's market position and broaden its reach.

Preatha holds a degree in Math & Engineering and brings over 24 years of extensive experience in corporate and retail sales, client engagement, technology, learning & development, and business management across various domains, including staffing, banking, and technology.

About ApTask Staffing Franchise

ApTask offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate their own staffing business with a low start-up cost and the support of a well-established brand. Franchisees benefit from ongoing support, comprehensive training, advanced technology, and scalable systems, allowing them to build strong client relationships and achieve success in the staffing industry.

Key Features of the ApTask Staffing Franchise:

Comprehensive Training: Franchisees receive thorough training to ensure they are well-prepared to manage a successful staffing agency.

Advanced Technology: Leverage cutting-edge tools and AI technologies to optimize operations and deliver top-notch service.

Ongoing Support: Continuous assistance from ApTask's experienced team to help franchisees navigate challenges and reach their goals.

Scalable Systems: Efficient systems designed for scalability and growth, tailored to the needs of each franchisee.

Over the past eight years at ApTask, Preatha has consistently demonstrated her commitment and ability to drive success within the organization. "We are thrilled to have Preatha step into this new role. Her profound expertise and dedication will undoubtedly unlock new growth opportunities for ApTask and our franchisees," said Abdulla Sheikh, COO of ApTask.

For more information about ApTask and Preatha Job Cheeran, please visit the https://www.aptask.com/franchise/

