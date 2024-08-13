Hunden Partners Ranked a Fast-Growing Firm on the 2024 Inc. 5000

The Placemaking and Real Estate Advisory Firm ranked 54 among the fastest-growing private companies in the real estate category

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, real estate development and tourism advisory firm known for its expertise in placemaking, announced that it was ranked 2,622 by Inc. Business Media (Inc.), a multimedia brand and business publication for entrepreneurs, as a fast-growing company by revenue on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The annual Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Hunden Partners CEO and Founder Rob Hunden

Hunden Partners has been named a Fast-Growing Firm in the 2024 Inc. 5000

"We're so honored to be recognized by Inc. for our business growth and continued expansion," says Rob Hunden, CEO and Founder of Hunden Partners. "Entrepreneurs dream of growing their businesses from start-up seed to global scale and seeing the Hunden Partners name in the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for our entire team."

The company ranked 2,622 overall, 54 in real estate, and 119 in the state of Illinois. Hunden is known as the trusted partner for tourism development from placemaking action plans to feasibility and impact studies to project advisory and execution. Under the firm's purview, the measurable economic success and community benefits that stem from destination real estate advisory has put Hunden on the map, generating ongoing demand for its consulting services. Rob Hunden is a frequent industry speaker on the topics of sports-driven tourism, destination development, and strategies for success in mixed-use districts.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses despite the economic disruption we've all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Hunden Partners?

Hunden Partners is the leading global advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of tourism planning and strategy; market, financial feasibility, and economic and impact analyses; and development advisory services for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities and other catalytic development projects.??Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $25 billion in projects around the world.??

For more information, visit:?https://hunden.com.??

