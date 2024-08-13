The CE Shop LLC: 9 New, Bite-Sized Courses on Buyer Representation by The CE Shop Allow Learners to Quickly Master Techniques While Supporting Buyer Clients, Keeping Up with Pending NAR Changes

Get up to speed quickly with short, concentrated lessons that can be used with current and prospective home buyers
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes each) on Buyer Representation from The CE Shop can help give agents a leg up on their competition, increase their income, adapt to evolving customer expectations, and navigate recent changes within National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). These 9 new courses give agents a new opportunity to learn and implement evolved techniques, while avoiding the need to spend 8+ hours in other classes which just slows them down.
Pairing expertise and professionalism with a client-centric approach, these courses on Buyer Representation from The CE Shop can help agents:
Feel confident with a focused direction after NAR changes
Discover what the buyer wants more precisely
Display immediate value in the Buyer services offered
Get the Buyer agreement signed with no fuss
Negotiate effectively for the Buyer
The Buyer Representation courses by The CE Shop are easily consumable and specially priced at $9 per course (usually $19) or $75 for all 9 courses (usually $149). Equipping learners with essential, effective and compliant skills, allowing them to master strategies for overcoming objectives with ease, as well as seamlessly navigating negotiation, the courses provide agents with a launch pad for the new real estate era.
The 9 different courses include:
Successful Buyer Consultations
Understanding Buyer Preferences
Discovering What Buyers Want
Explaining Buyer Options
Getting the Buyer Agreement Done
Options for Buyer Brokerage Fees
Overcoming Objectives to Buyer-Broker Agreements
Providing Exceptional Buyer Services
Negotiating Strategies That Work
Access these new Buyer Representation courses here and download the latest e-book by The CE Shop, "5 Tips to Evolve With the New Real Estate Era," here.
About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.
