Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop LLC: 9 New, Bite-Sized Courses on Buyer Representation by The CE Shop Allow Learners to Quickly Master Techniques While Supporting Buyer Clients, Keeping Up with Pending NAR Changes

Get up to speed quickly with short, concentrated lessons that can be used with current and prospective home buyers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes each) on Buyer Representation from The CE Shop can help give agents a leg up on their competition, increase their income, adapt to evolving customer expectations, and navigate recent changes within National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). These 9 new courses give agents a new opportunity to learn and implement evolved techniques, while avoiding the need to spend 8+ hours in other classes which just slows them down.

Pairing expertise and professionalism with a client-centric approach, these courses on Buyer Representation from The CE Shop can help agents:

  • Feel confident with a focused direction after NAR changes

  • Discover what the buyer wants more precisely

  • Display immediate value in the Buyer services offered

  • Get the Buyer agreement signed with no fuss

  • Negotiate effectively for the Buyer

The Buyer Representation courses by The CE Shop are easily consumable and specially priced at $9 per course (usually $19) or $75 for all 9 courses (usually $149). Equipping learners with essential, effective and compliant skills, allowing them to master strategies for overcoming objectives with ease, as well as seamlessly navigating negotiation, the courses provide agents with a launch pad for the new real estate era.

The 9 different courses include:

  • Successful Buyer Consultations

  • Understanding Buyer Preferences

  • Discovering What Buyers Want

  • Explaining Buyer Options

  • Getting the Buyer Agreement Done

  • Options for Buyer Brokerage Fees

  • Overcoming Objectives to Buyer-Broker Agreements

  • Providing Exceptional Buyer Services

  • Negotiating Strategies That Work

Access these new Buyer Representation courses here and download the latest e-book by The CE Shop, "5 Tips to Evolve With the New Real Estate Era," here.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: The CE Shop

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.