New England Conservatory of Music Selects Softdocs for Process Automation and Document Management

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Softdocs, the leading process automation and document management platform for education and government, announced today that the New England Conservatory of Music (NEC) has selected the Softdocs platform to further advance student success and modernize processes for the Office of Academic Affairs.

NEC will integrate Softdocs with Ellucian PowerCampus to enable the college's academic advisors to better manage students' educational paths and foster student success. NEC will deploy Softdocs' low-code and no-code eforms, workflow, and document management tools to automate nearly 30 processes in Academic Advising as part of the college's initial implementation.

Founded in 1867, NEC is recognized internationally as a leader among music schools, educating musicians from more than 40 countries. In addition to supporting student success, the institution's selection of Softdocs strengthens the college's cybersecurity resilience, improves staff and faculty experiences, and modernizes core technologies.

"Administrative departments across NEC are looking forward to working with Softdocs as we modernize and automate our workflows, and migrate our document management to the cloud, " said Heather Woods, NEC CIO.

NEC joins more than 100 institutions in the Northeast that are Softdocs customers. The University of Massachusetts, one of the largest state university systems in the region, became a Softdocs customer last month.

"We are excited to welcome the New England Conservatory of Music as a client and support their pursuit of excellence in musical performance and student success," said Adam Park, Softdocs CEO. "Softdocs solutions improve the working environment for staff, and staff working environments are students' learning environments."

