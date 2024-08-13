US Housing Consultants Ranks 1,848th in the Inc. 5000

Company is Among the Fastest-Growing Private Businesses in the United States

This is the company's first time on the Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2024. For almost 40 years, through good times and bad, entrepreneurs have remained the key influence over the economy. And the Inc. 5000 list has remained the key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

With over 6.1 million companies in the U.S., only 5,000 of the most innovative and successful companies make the Inc. 5000 list. US Housing Consultants weighed in at 1,848 in its first attempt to join this elite group. The company's employees have all worked hard to help US Housing Consultants grow and be competitive in our industry. This recognition from Inc. is one of the rewards.

"Our financials and expanding number of employees over the last four years has put us in the top half of one percent of all privately owned companies in the country," says US Housing Consultants Founder Scott Precourt. "This tremendous growth is driven by the hard work and dedication of our employees, and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together."

About US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants is a leading provider of consulting services for affordable housing compliance. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping owners and operators of affordable housing properties achieve and maintain compliance with HUD regulations, streamline operations, and enhance the quality of affordable housing.

