Addison Group Grows to 4th Largest Finance & Accounting Staffing Firm, Named Largest Staffing Firm in 8 Categories by Staffing Industry Analysts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Addison Group, a leading national provider of professional talent solutions and consulting business services, has officially been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of 2024's Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in eight distinct employment categories. Addison Group has secured its place across the group's focused areas of expertise.





Largest Staffing Firms (#31)

Largest Finance & Accounting Staffing Firms (#4)

Largest IT Staffing Firms (Top 25)

Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms

Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms

Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms (Top 10)

Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms

Largest Direct-Hire Staffing Firms

*SIA members can view/download the SIA 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. lists.

In the 2024 SIA listing, 241 companies achieved revenue of at least $100 million in 2023. Collectively, these listed firms generated $145.2 billion, representing a substantial 76.0% market share. SIA's rankings comprehensively assess the market landscape, comparing the largest providers across different countries, regions, and categories. Notably, Addison Group has demonstrated consistent progress in multiple categories, exhibiting impressive year-over-year (YoY) performance.

Thomas Moran, the Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group, stated: "Addison Group rising to the fourth largest F&A Staffing Firm is such an honor, as F&A is certainly one of our core competencies at the foundation of our success. Being named on the top 100 of eight separate lists that cover the broad spectrum of our vertical offerings affirms that our teams deliver an unmatched level of expertise and are dedicated to being one of the best in the staffing business."

2024 marks Addison Group's 25th year of experience as a stand-out leader in staffing and consulting services. Through strategic acquisitions of successful talent solutions companies and consulting firms, Addison Group has built a solid and competitive portfolio.

This award-winning conglomerate serves as a comprehensive one-stop shop for various businesses, with experts specializing in information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. The company's expansive network of experienced professionals and long-standing industry knowledge enables all Addison Group brands to maintain a localized and consultative business approach. This approach prioritizes their People-First culture and is dedicated to driving success for their clients.

About Addison Group: Addison Group is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting. Addison Group has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and gaining notoriety as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Most recent accolades include Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Forbes' Top 150 America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, 2024 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders, SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing, and 2023 SIA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers. Addison Group companies include Mondo, AIM Consulting, DLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and ArcLight Consulting.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

