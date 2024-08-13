Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are please to announce enhancements to the Passive Portal System.

The 'ZERO-RADIATION' - Passive Portal

currently being tested at

the Atlantic City Science and Technology Test-Center of





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/219758_92d27c61d41a7ac3_002full.jpg

DTII - Research & Development Department:

Initial Testing, as confirmed during a conference call with the Test Center: - flawless scanning performance - proves the superior technology of our Passive Portal.

Final field test on August 19/20th.

The Company is pleased to announce enhancements to the Passive Portal's filtering of environmental background noise that directly affects the Earth's magnetic field, increasing its weapons sensing abilities.

Through testing and cooperation with the Science & Technology Directorate (DHS), the Company has improved the Passive Portal's filtering and sensing capabilities. This improved data filtering eliminates the accumulation of background noise detected by our passive sensors, which is caused by the growing steady stream of daily technology used in this modern technology-based society. These new improvements will be available to all our Passive Portal clients and customers and will be included in all future productions of the Passive Portal product line.

"From connected wearables to connected automobiles, our world has increasingly become a matrix of background electromagnetic radiation that affects everybody and everything, including passive weapons detection. This will greatly enhance how the reactive AI algorithms used in the Passive Portal detects weapons and other items."

states Rick Fluck, our technical advisor and inventor of our passive sensing technology, who was instrumental in finding and correcting the root cause of the digital accumulation of background noise in the Passive Portal system.

Clients will be able to download the updated firmware and software with a link provided by the Company through our various client channels, which will include detailed instructions on how to easily update their Passive Portal products.

"I am very pleased with the initial results of the testing at the DHS Center in Atlantic City."

Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

"I am delighted that the initial testing by the US Government proves the superior and unique scanning technology with our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL.

says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

The Passive Portal is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas TX.

The Passive Portal is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

