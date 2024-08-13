Actuate, a leader in AI-powered threat detection software, announced today that it has partnered with LatticeFlow AI to accelerate security response times to threats in public areas, enhancing the performance of its AI detection and surveillance solutions.

With the integration of LatticeFlow AI Vision, Actuate's real-time video analytics solution can more precisely identify actual threats, including guns and unwanted intruders, leading to a more trustworthy detection system. Active shooter incidents in the US have increased by 97% since 2017, making the use of intelligent threat detection solutions even more critical in reducing response time to time-sensitive events.

Actuate's AI-powered solution alerts security decision-makers immediately after a threat has been detected, with over 99% detection accuracy. Within five seconds, security teams get an alert with the alert footage, threat type, and additional relevant site information. The number of false alarms is also reduced by 95%, reducing the burden of security teams and allowing for a more focused response to real threats.

"This partnership underscores our dedication to leveraging the latest advancements in AI to deliver unparalleled threat detection capabilities to our customer," said Zack Schmidt, Data Science Manager at Actuate. "LatticeFlow AI enables Actuate's AI to improve performance for diverse scenes, while quickly adding new scenes, threat types, and customer requirements. LatticeFlow AI enables us to continuously improve our AI models to ensure they are highly performant on our customers' data."

"We are honored to partner with Actuate to harness the transformative power of AI to enhance public safety," said Tom Ulrich, SVP GM of North America at LatticeFlow AI. "This partnership demonstrates the positive impact that AI can have on society, resulting in safer and more secure public spaces."

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI empowers AI teams with the insights they need to build and maintain performant, and robust AI applications the entire organization can trust. This award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off, founded in 2020, has built the first scalable platform that guides AI teams through the AI lifecycle by automatically finding and fixing issues in computer vision, audio and speech models. The company was featured on the prestigious CB Insights AI100 List of Most Innovative AI companies in 2022 and 2023 and won the Swiss AI Award in 2022 and the US Army Global AI Award in 2021.

