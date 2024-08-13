McFadyen Digital Celebrates Consecutive Recognition on the Inc. 5000 List

Leading Digital Commerce Firm Recognized for Second Consecutive Year as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / McFadyen Digital, the leading B2B ecommerce consultancy, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year McFadyen Digital has received this prestigious recognition, underscoring its sustained growth and innovation in the ecommerce industry.

McFadyen Digital Named to Inc. 5000 List Consecutive Years

The leading B2B Ecommerce firm has made its way onto the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This is McFadyen Digital's second consecutive year on the list.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies amongst independent businesses. Companies are ranked based on their revenue growth over a three-year period, and the 2024 list includes companies that have navigated inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and challenging hiring environments.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by Inc. magazine," remarked Tom McFadyen, President and author, McFadyen Digital. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us to drive vital digital commerce transformations. Our consistent growth highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering scalable, impactful solutions."

McFadyen Digital continues to empower clients ranging from leading Fortune 1000 companies to well-funded startups by offering comprehensive services that span strategic guidance and technology implementation. With a robust portfolio of ecommerce and online marketplace projects, McFadyen Digital remains at the forefront of the digital commerce industry, ensuring clients are equipped to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 list and to view McFadyen Digital's profile, visit Inc.com. For more information about McFadyen Digital, visit www.mcfadyen.com.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital helps organizations launch and grow their digital commerce and marketplace initiatives. With over 37 years of experience, the company delivers strategies and solutions that drive measurable business results. From concept to execution, McFadyen Digital partners with clients to create exceptional digital commerce experiences.

Contact Information

Thomas Gaydos

Chief Marketing Officer

info@mcfadyen.com

SOURCE: McFadyen Digital

View the original press release on newswire.com.