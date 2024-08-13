LINSOUL INC: Introducing Kiwi Ears Canta: Unveiling the Latest IEM Innovation

Linsoul Audio is proud to introduce Kiwi Ears's latest innovation, the Kiwi Ears Canta - a cutting-edge HiFi wired earphone designed to meet the evolving needs of today's audio enthusiasts. This groundbreaking product is now available.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Translated from Italian, "Canta" signifies its exceptional vocal performance. Featuring a unique hybrid driver configuration that combines a full-sized dynamic driver with custom planar drivers, the Kiwi Ears Canta offers enhanced texture, timbre, and coherent sound across all frequencies. This design provides a natural, robust tonal quality superior to traditional balanced armature drivers. Tailored for both music enthusiasts and professional musicians, the Canta excels for vocalists, guitarists, and pianists alike, delivering uncompromising audio resolution to satisfy audiophiles and music lovers.

Kiwi Ears Canta

Song-like Tonality

Tuned precisely to enhance male and female vocals, the Canta focuses on a full-sounding mid-range and a crisp mid-treble transition. Vocals have excellent articulation and stage presence in all genres of music while maintaining a natural timbre and tonal balance. Thanks to full-sized drivers, the sub-bass impact is strong with a powerful bass that provides engaging kick bass and bass guitar notes in pop, hip-hop, and rock genres. The low-mid transition is tuned with a natural warmth that provides a rich texture to the bodies of vocals and instruments, while the treble is designed to be clean without any harshness. The overall tonality is full, engaging, and vocal-centric while still being well-balanced and natural.

Hand Made Quality

The Canta is manufactured from medical-grade resin and each unit is assembled by hand. Each pair of Canta is hand-matched following individual QC inspection to ensure channel matching.

Custom Detachable Cable

To enhance the headphone experience, Kiwi Ears has designed a custom detachable cable for the Canta. It features a high-quality 2-pin 0.78mm connector system, ensuring a clean signal with minimal microphonics. This detachable design not only extends the lifespan of the IEMs but also allows for easy customization with alternative cables.

Product Information

Model: Kiwi Ears Canta 1DD+2Planar Hybrid IEM

Sensitivity: (1KHz)104dB SPL/mW

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance: (1KHz)140hm

Driver: 1DD+2PLANAR

Earphone Connection: 0.78mm

Who is Kiwi Ears?

Kiwi Ears is dedicated to creating the highest-quality audio solutions for musicians and audiophiles. The brand leverages cutting-edge driver technology and precise tuning to capture every detail in music and performance. Each unit is meticulously handcrafted by an international team of engineers, allowing you to focus on your sound rather than the gear.

With the release of the Canta, Kiwi Ears invites both audiophiles and casual listeners to experience its unmatched sound quality and innovative design. For more information on the Kiwi Ears Canta and Kiwi Ears's commitment to audio excellence, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Canta Page

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Manager

marketing@linsoul.com

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Assistant

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: Linsoul INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.