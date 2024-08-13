Berge Bulk adopts Sofar's Wayfinder across fleet to bolster decarbonisation strategy

Berge Bulk uses Sofar Ocean's Wayfinder dynamic voyage optimisation platform to increase fleet efficiency and accelerate its "Maritime Marshall Plan" for decarbonisation.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berge Bulk, one of the world's leading independent dry bulk owners, and Sofar Ocean, a San Francisco-based maritime technology company, announce that Berge Bulk has adopted Sofar's Wayfinder platform across its fleet of owned vessels, including new vessels equipped with wind propulsion technology.

Berge Bulk uses Wayfinder's dynamic voyage optimisation to save fuel, time, and emissions, supporting the carrier's "Maritime Marshall Plan" decarbonisation strategy. Wayfinder leverages the most accurate marine weather forecasts - powered by Sofar's global network of ocean sensors - and data-driven vessel performance models that are continuously calibrated using the best available weather and vessel data.

"Using innovative technology to boost vessel efficiency is key to our 'Maritime Marshall Plan' for decarbonisation," said James Marshall, founder and CEO of Berge Bulk. "Sofar's Wayfinder helps us understand fleet performance and importantly improves the vessels route optimisation as we aim for a zero-emissions fleet."

"By reducing uncertainty in the weather predictions, Wayfinder delivers significant efficiency gains immediately and does so voyage after voyage, saving an average of 4-6% on fuel and emissions," said Tim Janssen, co-founder and CEO of Sofar Ocean. "We are excited about the role of Wayfinder in supporting new technologies to drive the energy transition and look forward to partnering with Berge Bulk on its journey to decarbonisation."

Berge Bulk's adoption of Wayfinder is the latest in a series of decarbonisation initiatives aimed at achieving zero scope 1 emissions fleetwide by 2050. In the past year, Berge Bulk has equipped two ships - Newcastlemax vessel Berge Olympus and Valemax carrier Berge Neblina - with wind propulsion technology. Wayfinder is used on both sail-assisted vessels to maximise the benefits of the sails on efficiency. As Berge Bulk outfits more vessels with wind propulsion and invests in additional decarbonisation initiatives like alternative fuels, it will utilise Wayfinder to help measure and optimise the performance of each new technology.

Wayfinder provides dynamic route and RPM guidance that accounts for variations in weather, market, and vessel performance. Wayfinder uses Sofar's superior weather forecasts, powered by its proprietary global ocean sensor network. These data-driven weather models greatly reduce forecast uncertainty and increase vessel performance model accuracy, ensuring Wayfinder keeps vessels on the most efficient path to port.

"Better weather data and forecasts are a cornerstone to unlock superior vessel performance models and voyage optimisation," said Janssen. "Our partnership with Berge Bulk is built on this philosophy and we are committed to help prepare its fleet for a present and future defined by decarbonisation. We know that there is no silver bullet for getting to net zero, but are confident that voyage optimisation is a stepping stone technology to support the efficient rollout of new, green technologies."

Berge Bulk is one of the world's leading independent dry bulk owners and has an outstanding record for its reliable, safe and efficient delivery of commodities around the world. Starting out with 12 vessels in 2007, the company now owns, operates, and manages a fleet of 90 safe and fuel-efficient vessels, equating to more than 15 million DWT. Berge Bulk's vision is to lead the world to a zero-carbon future through safe, efficient and sustainable shipping.

Sofar connects the world's oceans to power a more sustainable future. The largest maritime shipping companies in the world use its Wayfinder dynamic voyage optimisation platform to save fuel, time, and emissions, and accelerate long-term decarbonisation initiatives. Wayfinder is powered by Sofar's global network of ocean weather sensors and proprietary high-accuracy weather forecasts.

