eGroup Enabling Technologies Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that eGroup Enabling Technologies was recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are extremely excited to be named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies. This honor results from our team's incredible work and the solutions we provide for our valued customers. Our dedication to bringing outcomes to our customers that allow technology to work for them, and make them better, is what continues to drive us forward. We are excited for what the future holds and how we'll continue to grow together."

- Ben Gaddy, Principal, Operations

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy in the last three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced in the last three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading IT solutions service provider known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and client-centric approach. Focused on empowering organizations nationwide, eGroup Enabling Technologies specializes in delivering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth.

At the heart of eGroup Enabling Technologies' success lies its team of highly skilled professionals, who possess a deep understanding of business technology and strategies. Their expertise allows them to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including cloud, hybrid data center, cybersecurity, data and AI, consulting, organizational change management, and managed services.

About eGroup Enabling Technologies

eGroup Enabling Technologies provides IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. They specialize in helping their clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future.

For results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

