CompassMSP Ranked Among Inc. 5000 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

We are excited to celebrate our fourth year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, solidifying our status as a leading innovator in the industry

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / CompassMSP, a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition solidifies CompassMSP's position as a dynamic and innovative force in the IT services industry.

CompassMSP

CompassMSP Logo

The Inc. 5000 honors the most successful independent businesses across the nation, showcasing their remarkable achievements and contributions to the economy.

"We are honored to be named among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America," said Ari Santiago, CEO of CompassMSP. "This recognition is a testament to our unending dedication to providing the top-notch IT services and cybersecurity solutions our clients need to power their growth. We are committed to enhancing and finding new ways to empower our clients with the right technology for their continued success."

CompassMSP offers a comprehensive suite of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions designed to empower businesses to reach their full potential. By providing proactive IT management, robust cybersecurity measures, cloud solutions, and strategic IT consulting, CompassMSP helps clients optimize their technology infrastructure and mitigate risks.

About CompassMSP

CompassMSP is a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses to reach their full potential. With a client-centric approach, we deliver tailored technology solutions that drive efficiency, enhance security, and foster innovation. Our comprehensive suite of services includes proactive IT management, robust cybersecurity measures, cloud solutions, and strategic IT consulting. At CompassMSP, we are committed to ensuring our clients' success by providing reliable, responsive, and forward-thinking IT support.

About Inc. Media

Inc. Media is a leading platform that provides strategies, insights, and tools that help entrepreneurs grow successful businesses. Its annual Inc. 5000 list is a highly regarded ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, recognizing entrepreneurial spirit and business excellence.

Contact Information

Stephanie Broyles

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@compassmsp.com

833-444-2677

SOURCE: CompassMSP

View the original press release on newswire.com.