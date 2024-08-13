Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund publicly issued bond metrics

UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" (hereinafter - the Company) is a closed-end investment company intended for informed investors, registered at the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on June 25, 2019. Legal address: Žalgirio st. 114, LT-09300, Vilnius. The main activity of the Company is the development of commercial real estate in the center of Vilnius. The Company is currently investing in a property complex located on its leased plot at Žalgirio St. 114, Vilnius. The investment involves constructing a new 7-story A-class business center, "Sand Offices," with a total gross area of up to 10,200 square meters. "Capitalica Asset Management," which founded the Company, invests in commercial real estate and non-equity securities in the Baltic States and the European region. The firm manages 12 properties totaling 108,000 square meters of real estate, with an additional 20,000 square meters under development. On June 4, 2024, "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" successfully issued bonds worth 9.1 million euros. The raised funds are allocated for developing a business center "Sand Offices" in Vilnius. In total, €12.4 million was issued in the first half of 2024. "Sand Offices" is being implemented according to plan, with construction scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2024. From the start of the project until June 30, 2024, 14 million euros have already been invested. The total project budget amounts to 25.5 million euros. There are no budget overruns or anticipated overruns. At this stage, the project is 55 percent complete. LTC (loan to cost) ratio on 30 June 30, 2024 was 46.49%. More information: CEO of UAB "Capitalica Asset Management" Mindaugas Liaudanskas mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1239030