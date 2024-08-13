Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXS2 | ISIN: VGG9892K1003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.24
16:27 Uhr
0,505 US-Dollar
+0,035
+7,45 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2024 15:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenues of $111.60 Million for the Fiscal Year 2023

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2023



For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,

($ millions, except per share data)


2023



2022



% Change

Revenue


$

111.60



$

102.39




8.99 %

Gross profit


$

1.30



$

7.60




-82.93 %

Gross margin



1.16 %




7.42 %




-6.26
percentage

points

Loss from operations


$

(60.44)



$

(3.96)




-1424.58 %

Operating loss margin



(54.16 %)




(3.87 %)




-50.29
percentage
points

Net loss attributable to ZK












International


$

(61.06)



$

(6.08)




-904.06 %

Diluted loss per share


$

(1.94)



$

(0.21)




-835.72 %

Net book value per share


$

0.80



$

2.80




-71.43 %

Revenue

Revenues increased by $9.21 million or 8.99%, to $ 111.60 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $102.39 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

1) During the fiscal year 2023, the decline of real estate market in China, especially the collapse of Evergrande, has set pressure on the steel pipe market. To strengthen the cash flow and expand our market share, we lowered our weighted average selling price ("ASP") to boost our sales volume. However, we have observed the recovery of real estate market and increase of market demand for the 2024 fiscal year, we have increased ASP for the 2024 fiscal year.

2) During 2023 fiscal year, the average selling price of electrolytic nickel increased by 33.33% from RMB 113,716 per ton in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 151,619 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of steel strip decreased by 1.82% from RMB 20.3 per kilogram in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 19.93 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of steel pipe decreased by 20.25% from RMB 140.26 per piece in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 111.86 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of pipe fittings decreased by 4.86% from RMB 22.65 each in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 21.55 in fiscal year 2023.

3) Due to the decrease of product prices, we had an overall increase in sales volume. The sales volume of steel strip increased by 87.73% from 753.91 tons in fiscal year 2022 to 1,415.29 tons in fiscal year 2023; Sales volume of pipes increased by 0.42% from 592,919 in fiscal year 2022 to 595,395 in fiscal year 2023; The sales volume of pipe fittings increased by 29.28% from 7,103,894 pieces in fiscal year 2022 to 9,183,690 pieces in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit decreased by $6.30 million or 82.93% to $1.30 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $7.60 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Gross profit margin was 1.16% for the year ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 7.42% for the year ended September 30, 2022. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to decreased weighted average selling prices while our cost of raw material remained stable. However, we have observed the recovery of real estate market and increase of market demand for the 2024 fiscal year, we have increased ASP for the 2024 fiscal year which will improve our gross margin.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $60.44 million, compared to loss from operations of $3.96 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase of operational loss was mainly due to the one-off asset impairment cost of intangible asset and long-term investment, and stock-based compensation incurred during 2023 fiscal year for the expenses related to our new business operations and subsidiaries.

During 2023 fiscal year, the Company recorded asset impairment cost of $53.20 million, primarily for the write off of its long-term investment in CG Malta and the software platforms, including xSigma Trading, MaximNFT, and the Defi Exchange.

For the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, CG Malta achieved high growth with its online gaming services launched in more than 10 states in US with high growth rate of Real Money Handle and First-Time Depositor. However, during the 2023 fiscal year, the competition of gaming market has been increasingly intense. Market bullishness and valuations peaked in early-2023 and declined rapidly from there, preventing CG Malta from raising further capital to execute its business plan. For the best interest of the Company's shareholder, the Company decided to stop funding CG Malta and instead demanded the management team of CG Malta took active measures to achieve organic growth and healthy cash flow. However, the business was unable to raise the capital required to fund the business plan, and therefore the shareholders of CG Malta passed shareholder resolution on November 27, 2023 to cease operations of CG Malta and wind up the entity. For the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company has written off the investment in CG Malta.

During 2023 fiscal year, the Company evaluated the recoverability of the three platforms, including Defi Exchange, xSigma Trading, and MaximNFT and concluded that the carrying value of the three platforms may not be recoverable as it projects that the platform is likely to have continuing losses and it's more likely than not this platform will be sold or otherwise disposed of significantly before the end of its previously estimated useful life. For the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company wrote off the carrying value of the three platforms.

Net Loss Attributable to ZK International

Net loss attributable to ZK International was $61.06 million, or net loss of $1.94 per share. This compared to net loss attributable to ZK International of $6.08 million, or $0.21 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

Net book value

Net book value per share was $0.80 as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.80 as of September 30, 2022.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International, commented, "while ZK International declared a net loss of $61 million for the year, this was largely due to a series of one-time write-offs related to various non-core investments. These write-offs are part of the company's broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on high-growth opportunities, ensuring a more robust financial foundation for the future."

Mr. Huang continued, "While this year's financial results reflect certain challenges, I am proud of the progress we have made in growing our revenue and strengthening our core business in China. The strategic decisions we've taken to write off certain investments position us for a more focused and profitable future. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value and driving long-term growth for ZK International. As ZK International moves forward, the company remains confident in its ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China -based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




As of September 30,



2023


2022

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,994,411


$

7,515,147

Restricted cash



50,995



101,992

Short-term Investment



48,145



915,616

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and provision for expected credit loss
of $6,617,485 and $255,322, respectively



14,967,186



28,362,933

Notes receivable



54,825



49,611

Prepayment, deposit and other receivable - current



383,413



2,360,539

Inventories



17,937,425



21,141,501

Advance to suppliers



4,810,044



6,322,592

Total current assets



43,246,444



66,769,931

Property, plant and equipment, net



7,836,017



7,124,587

Right-of-use asset - Operating lease



43,840



30,998

Intangible assets, net



1,437,384



11,415,451

Deferred tax assets



-



320,164

Prepayment, deposit and other receivable - Non-current



292,070



-

Long-term prepayment



-



10,447,395

Long-term accounts receivable



5,527,682



7,522,188

Long-term investment



285,540



25,292,866

TOTAL ASSETS


$

58,668,977


$

128,923,580

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

2,611,220


$

10,066,758

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,964,893



6,949,772

Operating lease liability - current



21,749



10,754

Accrued payroll and welfare



1,918,415



1,880,377

Advance from customers



821,694



1,758,800

Due to related parties



1,111,001



2,052,403

Convertible debentures



4,011,224



3,352,311

Bank borrowings - current



9,388,706



16,257,820

Notes payables



41,118



702,889

Income tax payable



669



817,059

Total current liabilities



24,890,689



43,848,943

Operating lease liability - non-current



11,811



10,256

Bank borrowings - non-current



8,527,686



-

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

33,430,186


$

43,859,199








COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-



-








Equity







Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 32,992,740 and 30,392,940 shares
issued and outstanding, respectively







Additional paid-in capital



72,886,898



70,872,765

Statutory surplus reserve



3,176,556



3,176,556

Subscription receivable



(125,000)



(125,000)

Retained earnings (Deficits)



(47,666,657)



13,394,137

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,190,985)



(2,640,753)

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



25,080,812



84,677,705

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



157,980



386,676

Total equity



25,238,792



85,064,381

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

58,668,977


$

128,923,580

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




For the year ended September 30,



2023


2022


2021

Revenues


$

111,599,686


$

102,391,636


$

99,407,217

Cost of sales



(110,303,270)



(94,796,037)



(92,936,029)

Gross profit



1,296,416



7,595,599



6,471,188











Operating expenses:










Selling and marketing expenses



2,117,810



2,380,429



3,117,906

General and administrative expenses



5,144,340



5,421,575



5,772,710

Asset impairment loss



53,203,517



2,771,019



-

Research and development costs



1,274,337



987,186



1,234,161

Total operating expenses



61,740,004



11,560,209



10,124,777











Operating loss



(60,443,588)



(3,964,610)



(3,653,589)











Other income (expenses):










Interest expenses



(1,583,734)



(3,451,665)



(1,196,648)

Interest income



36,699



109,290



13,733

Income on investment



-



-



50,649

Other income (expense), net



240,378



(88,125)



431,438

Total other expenses, net



(1,306,657)



(3,430,500)



(700,828)











Loss before income taxes



(61,750,245)



(7,395,110)



(4,354,417)











Income tax recovery



459,855



1,340,844



552,146











Net loss


$

(61,290,390)


$

(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests



229,596



(27,147)



2,757











Net loss attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



(61,060,794)



(6,081,413)


$

(3,799,514)











Net loss



(61,290,390)


$

(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)











Other comprehensive income (loss):










Foreign currency translation adjustment



(549,332)



(5,504,385)



2,423,439











Total comprehensive loss


$

(61,839,722)


$

(11,558,651)


$

(1,378,832)

Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



228,696



(62,109)



(14,773)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.


$

(61,611,026)


$

(11,620,760)


$

(1,393,605)











Basic and diluted loss per share










Basic


$

(1.94)


$

(0.21)


$

(0.17)

Diluted



(1.94)



(0.21)



(0.17)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic



31,445,962



29,305,828



21,873,594

Diluted



31,445,962



29,431,781



22,633,819

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




Shares


Additional

paid-in

capital


Subscription

Receivable


Statutory

surplus reserve

Retained

earnings
(deficits)


Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)


Non-

controlling

interests


Total

equity

Balance at
September 30, 2020


16,558,037


18,049,630


-


2,904,699

23,546,921


492,685


309,794


45,303,729

















Issuance of common stock,
net of offering costs


7,080,762


24,884,560


(125,000)









24,759,560

Common stock issued in
connection with
conversion of convertible
notes


4,374,176


11,443,067











11,443,067

Issuance of common stock
related to exercise of
warrants


355,202


1,345,056











1,345,056

Stock-based compensation


550,000


9,542,783











9,542,783

Unearned Compensation




(1,891,011)











(1,891,011)

Foreign currency
translations











2,405,909


17,530


2,423,439

Net loss








9,903

(3,809,417)




(2,757)


(3,802,271)

Balance at September 30, 2021


28,918,177


63,374,085


(125,000)


2,914,602

19,737,504


2,898,594


324,567


89,124,352

Stock incentive issuance


1,407,200


1,688,640











1,688,640

Stock issued in connection
with conversion of
convertible notes


67,563


116,781











116,781

Fair value change due to
convertible notes
extension




678,782











678,782

Stock-based compensation




5,603,615











5,603,615

Unearned Compensation




(589,138)











(589,138)

Foreign currency
translations











(5,539,347)


34,962


(5,504,385)

Net loss








261,954

(6,343,367)




27,147


(6,054,266)

Balance at September 30,
2022


30,392,940


70,872,765


(125,000)


3,176,556

13,394,137


(2,640,753)


386,676


85,064,381

Stock-based compensation


2,599,800


1,839,733











1,839,733

Unearned Compensation




174,400











174,400

Foreign currency
translations











(550,232)


900


(549,332)

Net loss









(61,060,794)




(229,596)


(61,290,390)

Balance at
September 30, 2023


32,992,740


72,886,898


(125,000)


3,176,556

(47,666,657)


(3,190,985)


157,980


25,238,792

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the year ended September 30,



2023


2022


2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net loss


$

(61,290,390)


$

(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:










Depreciation expense



677,275



672,368



568,038

Amortization expense



298,431



830,481



481,763

Right of use assets



-



-



(53,634)

Bad debt expense and credit loss



17,897,334



227,837



92,032

Write-off of advance to suppliers



-



-



108,395

Deferred tax expenses



322,897



-



406,064

Gain on accounts receivable factoring, net of discount



-



(1,602,500)



-

Impairment on intangible assets and long-term investment



35,346,769



2,771,019



-

Change in unrecognized tax benefits



(823,340)



(1,428,458)



(918,038)

Stock compensation expense



2,014,133



2,674,807



1,351,082

Interest expense of convertible notes



658,913



1,324,510



210,173

Interest expense of financing lease



-



-



44,458

Interest expense of accounts receivable factoring



359,051



1,151,453



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










Accounts receivable



8,165,567



(12,059,620)



5,804,654

Other receivables and prepayments



349,612



(260,755)



1,345,520

Notes receivable



(6,676)



(53,853)



201,187

Inventories



2,870,541



(2,606,504)



2,021,789

Advance to suppliers



1,401,001



5,493,624



(8,297,301)

Accounts payable



(7,451,608)



8,803,924



(8,662,576)

Notes payable



(666,355)



762,986



(159,823)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,918,915)



752,241



2,428,410

Accrued payroll and welfare



130,063



219,178



211,632

Advance from customers



(923,844)



(3,662,097)



3,162,961

Income tax payable



-



-



(77,214)

Long-term prepaid expenses



707,470



-



-

Lease liability - Operating lease



(23,841)



(28,595)



53,635

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,905,912)



(2,072,220)



(3,479,064)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(656,178)



(507,663)



(114,319)

Purchase of CIP



(930,814)



(12,666)



(47,942)

Purchases of intangible assets



(707,470)



(1,588,107)



(1,983,812)

Investment into CG Malta



-



-



(25,000,000)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,294,462)



(2,108,436)



(27,146,073)











Cash Flows from Financing activities:










Net proceeds released from (placed into) short-term investment



852,542



1,523,953



(2,228,301)

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



21,486,396



31,113,044



31,203,129

Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(19,350,091)



(34,501,465)



(28,144,978)

Net (repayment) receiving for due to related parties



(920,690)



1,173,516



(280,313)

Repayment of other borrowing



-



(279,004)



(483,458)

Proceeds from stock issuances



-



-



24,758,458

Proceeds from convertible notes issuances



-



-



14,071,908

Proceeds from stock warrants exercise



-



-



1,345,056

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,068,157



(969,956)



40,241,501











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(439,515)



(835,453)



227,305











Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,571,733)



(5,986,065)



9,843,669

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period



7,617,139



13,603,204



3,759,535

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period


$

5,045,406


$

7,617,139


$

13,603,204











Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:










Cash paid for income taxes


$

38,695


$

87,473


$

37,041

Cash paid for interest expenses


$

774,929


$

976,091


$

338,575











Non-cash transactions










Offset between due from related parties and due to related parties balances


$

545,844



623,363



604,719

Intangible assets obtained in exchange for settlement of long-term deposit


$

707,470



749,252



-

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.