Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on Starbucks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), today released the following statement from Elliott Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Partner Marc Steinberg regarding Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) (the "Company" or "Starbucks") and its engagement with the Company:

Elliott has become one of the largest investors in Starbucks because of our confidence in the long-term value-creation opportunity we see at one of the world's most important brands. Elliott has been engaged with Starbucks' Board over the past two months regarding our perspectives on the Company's key issues, and we view today's announcement as a transformational step forward for the Company. We welcome the appointment of Brian Niccol, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with the Board as it works toward the realization of Starbucks' full potential.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $69.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

