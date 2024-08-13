Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 | ISIN: US8552441094 | Ticker-Symbol: SRB
Tradegate
13.08.24
16:55 Uhr
85,20 Euro
+14,72
+20,89 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,1885,3416:55
85,1885,2916:55
PR Newswire
13.08.2024 15:41 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on Starbucks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), today released the following statement from Elliott Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Partner Marc Steinberg regarding Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) (the "Company" or "Starbucks") and its engagement with the Company:

Elliott has become one of the largest investors in Starbucks because of our confidence in the long-term value-creation opportunity we see at one of the world's most important brands. Elliott has been engaged with Starbucks' Board over the past two months regarding our perspectives on the Company's key issues, and we view today's announcement as a transformational step forward for the Company. We welcome the appointment of Brian Niccol, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with the Board as it works toward the realization of Starbucks' full potential.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $69.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Casey Friedman
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
(212) 478-1780
[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.