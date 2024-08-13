Anzeige
13.08.2024
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 2.75 pence per ordinary share (the second interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 was 2.3 pence per ordinary share). The second interim dividend will be paid on 27 September 2024 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 23 August 2024.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 22 August 2024.

13 August 2024

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


