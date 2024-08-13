AI in Networks Market worth $46.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in Networks market is expected to be valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.8 billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing adoption of 5G, IoT, connected devices, and advanced security solutions creates new avenues for AI in network applications. Advanced cybersecurity systems are being utilized to identify real-time threat detection. The heightened focus on cybersecurity drives the demand for AI in the networks market.
The AI in networks market for AI networking platforms will hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
AI networking platform is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the demand for a single platform to automate network management tasks. The platform uses AI and ML technology to identify anomalies, manage traffic, and increase operational efficiency while minimizing errors. It also detects equipment failures by analyzing historical data for scheduled maintenance. Additionally, AI networking platforms work efficiently with existing infrastructure and ensure infrastructure interoperability without the need for new hardware and software.
The AI in networks market for Gen AI technology to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The AI in networks market for Gen AI technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gen AI helps telecom operators optimize network resource distribution, enabling the efficient operation of telecom services. It also helps predict equipment failure patterns based on historical data to schedule maintenance and minimize downtime. Additionally, Gen AI helps telecom operators manage and optimize vast traffic data to detect potential fraud and security breaches. Telecom operators can use Gen AI in networks to secure their network operations and customer data.
The AI in networks market for the data center end-use industry is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The AI in networks market for the data centers end-use industry is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data centers utilize AI-driven networking solutions for resource management, such as dynamic bandwidth allocation, computing power, and storage. This helps data centers reduce operational costs and increase performance. Additionally, AI-driven networks help automate various network management tasks in data centers, from system updates to traffic routing. These factors contribute to the significant demand for AI network solutions in data centers.
The AI in networks market for Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The AI in networks industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and significant growth in internet and mobile penetration primarily drive the growth in Asia Pacific. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are investing heavily in digital infrastructure developments in the region. Additionally, various countries in the region have AI strategies in place, offering investment, regulatory support, and incentives for the development of AI-driven network solutions.
Key Players
The AI in networks companies includes significant Tier I and II players like NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence for AI in networks across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.
