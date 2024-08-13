Dell Laser Consultants is First to Introduce Revolutionary ZEISS SMILE PRO Procedure in Austin

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Dell Laser Consultants, the premier eye care provider in Austin, announces it is the first practice in the area to offer ZEISS SMILE Pro (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction), a groundbreaking laser vision correction procedure.





ZEISS SMILE Pro, developed by ZEISS, is a minimally invasive procedure that corrects nearsightedness and astigmatism. Using the advanced ZEISS VISUMAX 800 femtosecond laser, SMILE reshapes the cornea through a tiny incision, preserving its structural integrity and reducing post-operative dry eye. The procedure takes just nine seconds to complete and offers a quick recovery time.

Dr. Steven J. Dell, Medical Director of Dell Laser Consultants, states, "Bringing SMILE to Austin represents a significant leap forward in vision correction options. It allows us to help patients who may not have been ideal candidates for LASIK achieve clear vision without glasses or contacts."

SMILE is particularly beneficial for patients with dry eyes or thin corneas, as well as those with higher degrees of nearsightedness. The procedure can correct prescriptions between -1 and -10 diopters of nearsightedness and up to 3 diopters of astigmatism. Unlike LASIK, ZEISS SMILE does not create a corneal flap, which can be advantageous for patients with active lifestyles or those in physically demanding professions.

Dell Laser Consultants, renowned for its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to surgical excellence, is uniquely positioned to offer SMILE. The practice's advanced laser suites feature Liebert environmental control systems, ensuring optimal conditions for this delicate procedure.

Dr. Dell, an internationally recognized leader in refractive surgery, along with his colleagues Dr. Divya M. Varu and Dr. Giovanni Campagna, bring extensive expertise to the implementation of SMILE in Austin. Their dedication to innovation and patient care has made Dell Laser Consultants a preferred choice for vision correction, attracting patients from across the country, including athletes, politicians, celebrities, and even other eye doctors.

"At Dell Laser Consultants, we're committed to offering our patients the most advanced vision correction options available," Dr. Dell adds. "SMILE represents the cutting edge of refractive procedures, and we're thrilled to be the first to bring this technology to Austin."

The practice's commitment to excellence extends beyond its technology. Dell Laser Consultants boasts a team of respected optometrists, including Dr. Derek N. Cunningham, Dr. M. Nabila Gomez, and Dr. Theresa Q. Nguyen, who work alongside the surgeons to provide comprehensive eye care.

Patients interested in SMILE are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dell Laser Consultants to determine their candidacy and explore their options for clearer, glasses-free vision. Ideal candidates are at least 18 years old, in good health, and have had a stable prescription for at least a year.

About Dell Laser Consultants: Founded to provide state-of-the-art care in vision correction surgery, Dell Laser Consultants offers advanced technologies and procedures. The practice has a long track record of achieving the best results for eye care patients over many years of service to the Austin community and beyond. Led by Dr. Steven J. Dell, the practice is committed to surgical excellence and compassionate care.

