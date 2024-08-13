iSectra, a Prominent IT Services Company Announces Expansion With Two Strategic Acquisitions

The New York-based IT services company strengthens its national presence with the acquisition of Superior IT Solutions and CTSS Inc., reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the MSP industry. With iSectra 2.0, the company now offers comprehensive, 24/7 IT support across all 50 states, driven by a dedicated team of engineers who embody the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions at a fraction of the cost of in-house teams.

Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

Superior IT Solutions, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, has been a key player in Northern Florida's IT market for over 20 years, serving more than 200 clients. CTSS Inc., based in Alexandria, VA, brings 40 years of experience, providing IT and MSP services to over 1000 clients across Virginia. The integration of these firms into iSectra is now complete, enabling iSectra to support customers anywhere in the 50 states.

"Our customers are now nationwide, and we're committed to delivering exceptional remote IT services. For those occasions requiring on-site support, we have a network of skilled engineers ready to assist. Our new headquarters in Jacksonville, FL, will serve as the hub of our operations," said Damian Colarte, CEO of iSectra.

A Distinctive Approach to IT Services

iSectra distinguishes itself from traditional MSPs by focusing entirely on the customer, avoiding the typical practice of upselling vendor products for profit. Instead, iSectra provides the full capabilities of an IT department at a fraction of the cost of an in-house team. This model ensures comprehensive, 24/7 support at a predictable, fixed cost, resulting in a near 100% client retention rate. iSectra's holistic approach covers all aspects of IT, from infrastructure to enterprise systems and round-the-clock security.

Notably, none of iSectra's customers were impacted by the recent global cybersecurity incident involving CrowdStrike, underscoring the company's careful approach to vendor products.

Mission to Reform the MSP Industry

iSectra's mission is to address the shortcomings of the traditional MSP industry by providing cutting-edge IT solutions tailored to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With decades of IT excellence and numerous success stories, iSectra is committed to revolutionizing IT services, ensuring technology serves as an asset rather than an expense.

"We are dedicated to expanding through targeted acquisitions. Our aim is to acquire additional MSPs nationwide, as customers are shifting away from simply purchasing third-party IT solutions and are seeking a true IT partner to support their business goals," added Bob Larsen, COO of iSectra.

Our dedicated and hardworking engineers are the backbone of iSectra. They understand our mission to disrupt this broken, age-old industry and are committed to our values. Their continued education ensures that our clients stay ahead of the curve, without needing to invest in constant training themselves. It's because of their unwavering dedication and expertise that iSectra has achieved its success today.

Roni Banerjee, Chief Investment & Marketing Officer of iSectra, emphasized the company's vision: "Our acquisition strategy is driven by a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering real value to our clients. By expanding our reach, we can provide even more businesses with the top-tier IT services they need to thrive."

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, iSectra is focused on continuous improvement and innovation. The launch of iSectra 2.0 is just the beginning. The company is actively pursuing further integrations and expansions, with the goal of providing top-tier IT services to businesses across the United States.

For more information about iSectra and its services, visit [iSectra Website].

Contact:

Roni Banerjee

Chief Investment & Marketing Officer

iSectra LLC

845-559-3357

rbanerjee@isectra.com

About iSectra LLC:

Founded in 2006, iSectra LLC is an IT services company that operates as a virtual IT department for hire, offering comprehensive and transparent IT solutions to SMBs. Committed to customer success, iSectra is dedicated to revolutionizing the IT services industry by avoiding the pitfalls of traditional MSP models.

