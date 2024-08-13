BCM One Ranks No. 3119 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that Inc. ranked the company No. 3119 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the ninth time BCM One has been named to the list, up from No. 3926 in 2023.

"Making this prestigious list for the ninth time reflects our focus on sustained growth," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "When we grow, we can help our customers and partners drive more value from their technology investments and grow their own businesses."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses including: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; Global Managed Connectivity; UCaaS; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

